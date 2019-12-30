State police had few additional details to offer Monday on the Christmas Day crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, other than to say the incident is still under investigation.
They also confirmed that while Gloucester resident Patrick Hildonen's injuries were considered serious, they were not life-threatening. Police said he was conscious when he was flown by MedFlight to a Boston hospital, following the crash.
The collision between the motorcycle and another vehicle occurred at the end of the Route 128 extension, in the intersection with Eastern Avenue. No charges have been filed at this time.
~ Taylor Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Dec. 30
7:06 a.m.: A 34-year-old Beverly man will be summonsed to court on charges of driving an uninsured and unregistered car, following a traffic stop. A police officer pulled over the vehicle on Veterans Way after it entered Grant Circle without stopping at all. Registration appeared to be expired and police reported that the driver "was trying to avoid being stopped when I got behind him." Police filed a criminal complaint for the two charges. When the towing operator was loading the car on the flatbed, the person noted that the vehicle had no brakes at all and was surprised someone drove it from Beverly.
Saturday, Dec. 28
5:55 p.m.: A caller on Spring Street reported vandalism to the mailbox. Police spoke with the caller and neighbors to get further information.
3:37 p.m.: A 48-year-old Wilmington woman was issued a court summons on a charge of larceny by check under $1,200.
1:35 p.m.: A clerk at Dress Code, 159 Main St., reported that two blond women had stolen merchandise from her store and went to Cafe Bishco.
11:14 a.m.: Police were called to the scene of a car crash at 122 Prospect St. Police reported that the car crashed into No. 122 and caused damage to three fence posts and a wall at 120 Prospect. The driver reported that the glare off the wet road blinded her, making her swerve, and lose control of her car.
10:37 a.m.: A sewer leak was reported at 317 Washington St. The Department of Public Works was notified.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Dec. 29
2:55 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
12:07 p.m.: The Fire Department refilled the water supply for the MBTA trains at Station Square.
Saturday, Dec. 28
7:55 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person refused ambulance services.
2:51 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Main Street and Greystone Lane received a citation for operating with revoked registration and canceled insurance. The car was towed from the scene.
1:09 p.m.: A broken-down car on Granite Street was towed.
11:07 a.m.: Report of identity theft on Camborne Way. The matter is still under investigation.
10:35 a.m.: A person reported they were chased by a raccoon down on Eden Road. A neighbor allowed the person to hide inside their home until police arrived. Officers captured the raccoon and handed it off to Animal Control.
9:45 a.m.: A Thatcher Road resident reported they had lost a bracelet.
Friday, Dec. 27
9:53 p.m.: Medical emergency on Squam Hill Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:44 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Dock Square was tagged.
6:53 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Main Street and Lamb Heights received a civil citation for operating with a revoked registration and no insurance. The car was towed from the scene.
6:30 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their car at Station Square.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Dec. 29
6:15 p.m.: Officers assisted a person stuck in an ATM room on Beach Street.
5:43 p.m.: Firefighters assisted a Harbor Street resident with their clogged pellet stove.
Saturday, Dec. 28
8:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Crow Island. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Dec. 27
12:01 p.m. and 11:06 a.m.: Two medical emergencies on School Street. Both people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Sunday, Dec. 29
1:38 a.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a verbal warning for defective equipment.
Saturday, Dec. 28
10:08 p.m.: A driver on Main Street was cited for operating with a suspended license.
12:32 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for failing to yield.
Friday, Dec. 27
9:27 p.m.: A driver on Main Street was cited for unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
8:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:56 p.m.: Medical emergency on Story Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:15 p.m.: A driver reportedly hit a deer on Western Avenue. No injuries were reported. The deer ran off after the accident.
