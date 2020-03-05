BOSTON – The state is ramping up its response to the coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases of the deadly new contagion continues to rise around the world.
On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker said the state has taken a number of steps that include setting up a self-quarantine process; messaging about the virus on public transit; providing guidance to local health boards, schools and hospitals; and getting approval for testing kits to expedite the diagnosis of potentially infected individuals.
Baker acknowledged that news about the spread of the virus has many people worried, but he said the risk in Massachusetts remains low. He urged people to take precautions such as washing their hands, sanitizing surfaces, avoiding contact with sick people and self-quarantining if they believe they might be infected.
“I want everyone to know that we are doing everything we can to protect the people of the commonwealth,” Baker told reporters at a briefing. “But I also want people to know that they can prevent against the spread of the disease themselves. Use common sense, practice good personal hygiene, and if you are sick, stay home.”
Baker said his administration is recommending that high schools, colleges and universities cancel upcoming international trips to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Taking this precaution will help protect the students and the commonwealth, as we are home to such a large number of colleges and universities,” he said.
Steve Poftak, general manager of the MBTA, said the transit agency plans to begin cleaning and disinfection of contact areas such as handrails, seats and fare collection equipment on buses, subway cars and trains daily. He said the plan also calls for installing hand sanitizers at MBTA stations.
Poftak said the commuter rail, which is operated by Keolis Commuter Services, has already been cleaning and disinfecting its train cars.
Massport CEO Lisa Wieland said Logan Airport is screening passengers, informing travelers about personal hygiene and has added sanitizer stations in the airport.
Later in the day, lawmakers heard testimony from state health officials and experts on infectious diseases as part of a legislative oversight hearing.
Chinese outbreak
The new virus, first identified in Wuhan, China, has infected about 91,000 people and caused more than 3,100 deaths — mostly in China — as of Wednesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cases of the virus, which leads to a disease called COVID-19, have been confirmed in at least 65 countries.
In the U.S. there have been 91 confirmed cases and 11 deaths, most of them in Washington state, according to the federal agency.
Massachusetts has confirmed at least one case of the illness: a 20-year-old student at the University of Massachusetts Boston who had traveled to Wuhan, China. He is recovering. Another woman in her 20s from Norfolk County tested “presumptive positive” for the virus after returning from a school trip to Italy.
The state is awaiting confirmation from the CDC to determine if the woman has COVID-19. Both people sought medical care after their return to the state, officials said.
Two other cases of the virus have been confirmed in New Hampshire, both in Grafton County.
In Massachusetts, more than 700 people have self-quarantined in recent weeks because of possible exposure to the coronavirus, according to the Department of Public Health. Most had recently traveled to China or Italy.
Of those, about 470 people have been cleared and are no longer quarantined, according to health officials.
Baker said he has met with representatives from local health boards, hospitals, first responders and others to discuss the state’s preparedness to respond to the illness.
He noted a supplemental budget he signed on Wednesday includes $95,000 for staffing and supplies at the state’s testing lab to process coronavirus tests.
Seeking a vaccine
In Congress, lawmakers rolled out a proposal Wednesday that includes more than $8.3 billion aimed at helping states and the federal government fight the coronavirus. The spending bill could be send to President Donald Trump’s desk for consideration by the end of the week.
The family of coronaviruses includes infections that cause the common cold but have evolved into more severe illnesses, health officials say.
Initial symptoms of the new coronavirus include fever, cough, tightness of the chest and shortness of breath.
Currently, there is no vaccine to ward off infection and no specific treatment for those who get sick, aside from managing their symptoms, health officials said.
Human trials of a potential vaccine for COVID-19 are expected to start soon, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Congress recently.
Sen. Ed Markey has filed legislation that would require the federal government to spend $1 billion over the next three years to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus.
“This is not the first coronavirus threat in the United States, and it will not be the last,” Markey said in a statement. “By providing dedicated, consistent resources, we can perform the basic scientific research necessary to develop a universal coronavirus vaccine that prevents the next novel bio-threat.”
Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said Wednesday that a coronavirus vaccine could be a long time away from being readily available for the public.
“We should not expect to have a safe vaccine that can be used broadly for at least another year,” she told lawmakers at Wednesday’s oversight hearing.
Most people who contract the virus get only mild illnesses, and many have recovered, but health officials don’t know if that will change.
“Although it’s important to remember that most cases of COVID-19 have been mild, we do not know what the future of this outbreak will look like,” said Dr. Paul Biddinger, vice chairman of emergency preparedness in the emergency medicine department at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Health officials also point out that a more common virus – influenza – poses a greater threat to residents than the coronavirus. Massachusetts has counted more than 30,000 confirmed cases this flu season. Nationwide the flu is widespread in 48 states, with an estimated 15 million confirmed cases and 8,200 deaths reported.
For more information see www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/ and www.mass.gov/2019coronavirus
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
