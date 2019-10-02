The pheasant hunting season in Massachusetts begins Oct. 19 and the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife will stock public and private and private lands open to hunting with 40,000 ring-necked pheasants statewide.
Some of those birds will be released locally.
The state will stock Dogtown Commons in Gloucester once a week during the season, which ends Nov. 30.
It is also releasing pheasants three times a week in each of these three Wildlife Management Areas: Crane Pond in Georgetown, Rowley, West Newbury and Newbury; William Forward in Rowley and Newbury; and Martin Burns in West Newbury and Newbury.
Harold Parker State Forest in North Andover west of Middleton Road will be stocked twice a week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.