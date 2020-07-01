Massachusetts health officials reported another 28 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in the state Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed and presumed deaths to 8,081.
There were 261 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday — bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to more than 109,100 in Massachusetts.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 760 compared to the 733 reported Tuesday.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care crept up to 123 on Wednesday compared to the 120 reported Tuesday.
The number of probable and confirmed COVID-19 deaths at long-term care homes rose to 5,127, or more than 63% of all deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
— Associated Press
Here are the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 257 on Wednesday, same as last week; 2,447 residents have been tested. At least 24 residents have died from COVID-19; 231 have recovered.
Rockport: 82 on Wednesday, same as on Monday, and 584 people tested . Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-six residents among the 82 who contracted the coronavirus have recovered.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday, same as last Wednesday; 295 tested.
Manchester: 20 on Wednesday, same as last Wednesday; 354 residents tested.
Local hospitals: There were 17 suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus Wednesday at Beverly Hospital, up three from Tuesday. None of those patients, the same as Tuesday, were in the Intensive Care Unit at Beverly Hospital on Tuesday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.