State seeks manager for fish pier facilities

MassDevelopment is looking for a new facilities manager for the Everett R. Jodrey State Fish Pier in Gloucester.
The state's finance and development agency, which operates the pier and the on-site seafood processing and warehouse space, said the opening was created by the planned retirement at the end of March by current facilities manager Anthony Militello.
The position, according to the MassDevelopment job posting, holds a wide array of responsibilities, including overseeing the pier's equipment, buildings, grounds and the vessel-berthing marina that provides slips for 55 to 60 commercial fishing vessels.
The successful candidate, according to MassDevelopment, also will be responsible for making recommendations to Pier Manager Claire King "for plant modifications, new equipment and facilities and marine improvements."
The facilities manager also is responsible for "correcting any aspects of maintenance, security and safety" cited by inspections, as well as reviewing specifications, conducting site inspections and reviewing system design and drawings."
It is a full-time staff position and the successful candidate would be one of three MassDevelopment employees working at the pier. The other two are the pier manager and the director of maritime facilities and operation.
MassDevelopment, which embarked on its search for a new facilities manager last Dec. 1, did not say what the position pays.
The bustling pier, which anchors the northern end of Gloucester's Inner Harbor, covers about eight acres and also includes three buildings that house seafood businesses such as Cape Seafoods, its largest tenant.
"The warehouse facilities are fully leased to commercial seafood processing and wholesale entities," MassDevelopment said Tuesday.
The property also provides office and berthing facilities to the state's Coastal Zone Management agency, the Massachusetts Environmental Police and the U.S. Coast Guard, which berths its Gloucester-ported cutter, Key Largo, there.
The pier was named after Everett R. Jodrey in 1938. It is one of four state fish piers, along with the others in Plymouth, New Bedford and Fall River.
In 2013, the Gloucester pier was singled out as a model of able management and sustainable operations — due in large part to the clarity of its business model — in an assessment by the state Seaport Economic Council.
Contact Sean Horgan at 978-675-2714, or shorgan@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanGDT