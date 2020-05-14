BOSTON — As Gov. Charlie Baker prepares to begin gradually reopening the state's economy, he is vowing to dramatically ramp up testing for the coronavirus.
On Thursday, Baker unveiled a plan to expand the state's testing capacity to 45,000 per day by the end of July, and 75,000 per day by year's end.
Baker said additional testing is "critical" to reopening workplaces and businesses, and it will also help prevent a second wave of infections.
"Massachusetts is currently a top five testing site per capita, and we're going to continue to expand our capacity where we can," he told reporters.
Baker said the plan will require approval from the federal government, which has sent money to states for testing as part of the CARES Act passed by Congress.
Baker said the state currently has the capacity to conduct about 30,000 tests per day, and it has been averaging 10,000 to 12,000.
The state has conducted more than 410,000 tests to date.
"That's good progress, but we need to continue to do more," he said.
Baker's announcement of plans to expand testing comes less than a week before he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are expected to release a report outlining how the state will proceed with lifting a stay-at-home advisory and restarting the economy. Public health officials say widespread testing is essential to restarting business.
Baker cautioned that even with expanded testing, it still won't be available for everyone who wants it, and health officials will focus on high-risk settings and "hot spots."
"There's no path to achieving what many refer to as universal testing, which has its own limitations," he said. "And it's frankly too far off to rely on for our reopening."
The state Department of Public Health recently expanded criteria for testing eligibility for symptomatic people and the close contacts of infected people.
CVS Pharmacy announced on Thursday that it will be opening 10 more drive-through testing sites at locations around the state, including one in Danvers.
Baker said the goal is reduce the number of COVID-19 positive tests to less than 5% by expanding testing across the state.
As of Wednesday, the state conducted 8,536 tests, about 14% of which came back positive.
"That positive rate has come down significantly from where we were a month ago, when the percentages were hovering in the 20s and 30s," Baker said.
