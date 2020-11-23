BOSTON — An uptick in fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits is straining the state's ability to process the legitimate ones, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.
Just 1,000 of roughly 31,000 claims for new jobless benefits passed an initial screening for fraud at the Department of Unemployment Assistance over a two-day this month, he said. The 30,000 others were either rejected as fraudulent or flagged for investigation.
"There is a tremendous amount of sort of bot-based fraud going on, and this is true across the country," Baker told reporters at a briefing Monday.
Baker said a surge in bogus claims muddies the picture of the state's unemployment problem. It also adds to the strain on state workers who have "be careful that they are not paying out money to people who either don’t exist, don’t qualify, or are not out of work," he said.
"Some of these fraudsters are actually paying people to call unemployment offices around the country and advocate for benefits, pretending to be somebody they’re not," he said.
Massachusetts and many other states have been targeted by international criminal gangs that are trying to file large numbers of illegitimate jobless claims using stolen financial information from commercial data breaches.
In July, the state said it had recovered more than $160 million from fraudulent claims. The state also refers major fraud cases to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Baker says the fraud also makes it hard for people whose names have been illegally used if they lose their jobs. In those cases, legitimate claims are exposed to greater scrutiny, dragging out the process.
More than 2.3 million Massachusetts residents have filed first-time unemployment insurance claims since the coronavirus outbreak began in March, according the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
Last week first-time claims ticked up slightly again, with nearly 51,000 jobless workers in the state filing for benefits, according to the U.S. Labor Department.
Massachusetts' unemployment rate dropped to 7.4% in October, from its highest-in-the-nation mark of 16.1% in July.
To report fraud or get help with a claim, call the state's unemployment hotline at: 1-877-626-6800.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.