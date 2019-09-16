BOSTON — The state Senate plans its first formal session of the fall for Thursday, and senators set the agenda for it on Monday, teeing up a bill that would ban certain flame retardants from household goods.
Lawmakers passed a version of the bill in the final hours of the last legislative session, sending it to Gov. Charlie Baker on New Year's Day. Baker pocket-vetoed the bill and said he would have returned it with an amendment had the Legislature still been in session.
A vote this week would get the wheels in motion on the flame retardants bill earlier than in the last term, when the Senate passed it in June 2018 and the House version began moving in December, the last full month of the two-year session.
