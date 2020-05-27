BOSTON — The state is taking steps to ensure those affected by the coronavirus aren't also going hungry as it rolls out a plan to pump more money into food pantries and similar agencies.
On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker said the state is launching a $56 million program to help individuals and families in need more easily access food. It will also buttress local farmers, fisherman and retailers who supply food pantries.
"While the coronavirus has had a statewide impact, some of our communities and residents who have historically experienced food insecurity have been even more disproportionately impacted," Baker told reporters at a briefing.
Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides said the initiative is based on the findings of a food insecurity task force and includes a competitive grant program that will provide up to $500,000 to local farmers, fisheries, distributors and local food pantries that serve the public.
The grants will "help them adapt to disruptions in the supply chain and fill infrastructure gaps so that we can ensure food is reaching residents," she said.
Another $12 million will provide up to 25,000 food boxes a week that will be distributed through a regional food supply system. Each box will contain 30 to 35 meals.
Massachusetts has been one of the hardest hit states in the global pandemic, with 93,693 COVID-19 infections and 6,473 deaths as of Monday.
Baker said Tuesday that the data on coronavirus-related deaths, infections and hospitalizations is "trending in the right direction" as the state takes baby steps to reopen its economy, but said food insecurity remains a major concern.
More than 1.2 million Massachusetts workers — about a quarter of the state's workforce — have been left jobless by state government shutdowns intended to slow the spread of the virus, and that has many families struggling to put food on the table.
Requests for food assistance through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program jumped to 61,103 in April, compared to 18,688 applicants in February, according to the state Department of Transitional Assistance. Other programs have also seen an increase in demand.
The state has also set up more than 500 distribution sites to provide boxed lunches for students who qualify for free or subsidized meals.
Meanwhile, food banks have been pressed into service as never before, as many working-class and middle-class families seek help for the first time.
Sue Gabriel, executive director of Beverly Bootstraps food pantry, which also serves Manchester, said the need among families is great and the impact of the coronavirus on food insecurity "will be longer and go deeper" than the economic recession of the mid-2000s.
"We've seen a huge increase, but it might only be the tip of the iceberg," Gabriel said. "When the state's moratorium on evictions and foreclosures ends, and unemployment benefits peter out over the summer, we're expecting much more people to need help."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com