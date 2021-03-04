If it were not in the midst of pandemic, a site visit would require a walk-through that includes all the sights, smells, and sounds of a location.
But because the novel coronavirus is still prevalent, the state hosted a remote site visit of 11 Webster St. where Gloucester looks to consolidate Veterans Memorial and East Gloucester elementary schools in a new building.
A remote site visit, Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act office’s Environmental Analyst Anne Canaday explained at the meeting, is what MEPA is doing for all applications during the pandemic.
The purpose of the meeting was for Canaday to learn about the project’s potential impacts on the environment and hear from officials, administrators, and members of the public.
Canaday will now present her findings to the state Secretary of Energy & Environmental Affairs, who is expected to decide on March 26 whether the project is adequate or will require an environmental impact report.
Nitsch Engineering Inc’s Joshua Soares presented the state with a series of photographs of the site to take the place of an in-person visit.
These included views from the front and around the perimeter of the current Veterans school building, toward the playground, and around Mattos Field.
He said existing storm water management for the site consists of a closed drainage system while the proposed storm water management is focused primarily on “a series of detention systems and open bio-retention basin to collect, store and treat storm water prior to discharge.”
Nitsch said it hopes to reduce the post-development peak discharge rate and discharge volume from what exists to prevent the downstream flooding.
Those who have followed the combined school project for a while will have noticed familiar talking points.
Michele Rogers of Dore & Whittier, the school’s designer and architect, showed the existing conditions at Veterans, a 33,000 square foot building that serves 233 kindergartners through fifth-graders. There are 43 parking spaces for 40 staff members.
The proposed building would host 400 students in 90,461 square feet. Parking has increased to 120 spaces.
Multiple residents and concerned citizens logged on to express frustrations and concerns related before other boards, including issues with traffic, density of the neighborhoods, parking, and types of soil.
Gloucester resident Patti Amaral, who has filed suit against the city over concerns relating to the project, tuned in to ask a number of questions which included inquiring what is better: verbal agreements or signed documentation?
Amaral’s question alludes to her request for a copy of the Energy & Environmental Affairs’ approval of the Mattos Field conversion to the School Department for use as part of the new school site. At the time, the city’s general counsel, Chip Payson, had told her that the city had received verbal approval from the EEA during a Dec.12 phone conversation.
Sandra Brock of Nitsch Engineering said that “If you are looking for an approval because there is a regulatory requirement, then everything is going to be in writing.”
It depends as it is the difference between determining jurisdiction and getting full approval, she further explained.
Olympia Palazzola emphasized that MEPA officials really should come to the physical site to better understand the scope of the project and its potential impacts on the environment.
“It is like putting Noah’s Ark in the whole area,” she said. “You need to see the site.”
Anyone wanting to comment on the project should email MEPA@mass.gov. Mail correspondence will continue to be accepted, though responses may be delayed. Mail correspondence should be directed to the Secretary of Energy & Environmental Affairs, 100 Cambridge St., Suite 900, Boston, MA 02114, Attention: MEPA Office, referencing the above project.
Comments for the Environmental Notification Review are due on March 16. The Environmental Notification Review documentation for the project can be found online at gloucestertimes.com
Staff Writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.