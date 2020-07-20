BOSTON — With the reopening process underway, the state wants to get a better handle on violations of health and safety requirements to prevent a resurgence of coronavirus infections.
State officials are hoping the public will be their eyes and ears in the effort, as local health boards enforce the rules.
Gov. Charlie Baker has announced a new online portal where residents can report businesses that are violating the state’s reopening guidelines.
Baker said the state wants to know about local violations of COVID-19 health and safety standards as many indoor establishments — including museums, gyms and movies theaters — begin reopening.
“We hope this tool can help promote accountability as we continue to reopen Massachusetts,” the governor said.
Attorney General Maura Healey’s office has fielded more than 900 complaints against businesses since that office set up a similar portal several months ago. Many of the complaints were made by workers in the retail sector alleging health and safety risks from COVID-19 exposure.
Enforcement of the state’s reopening guidelines falls largely to local health boards, which have been given far-reaching powers under the state of emergency to close businesses, shut down roads and restrict access to public property.
So far, local officials say most people and businesses are complying with the rules, and that officials have issued only a few warnings and citations.
Richard MacDonald, Haverhill’s health and inspectional services director, said his inspectors have had to “educate” some local businesses about the reopening rules, but most merchants are following them.
“We’ve had to issue some written warnings, but overall I’m very pleased with the response from businesses,” he said.
In Lawrence, which has been a hot spot for COVID-19 cases, Health Director Mike Armano said he gets an occasional complaint about people not wearing masks or failing to practice social distancing. He said he has also issued a few warnings to nail salons and other businesses that reopened before they were allowed.
“But overall, most businesses are complying with the reopening rules,” he said. “We haven’t had to come down hard on anyone.”
Overcrowding at beaches and other summertime venues has been one of the biggest challenges, prompting some local governments to restrict access to certain areas.
Gloucester shut down parking for non-residents along several of its beaches ahead of this weekend after complaints about large crowds and parking issues.
“We need to reduce the amount of traffic, which is a challenge we face every year but has certainly been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said. “More people are understandably looking to get outside after staying home for months to reduce risk of exposure to the virus, but that has meant traffic is worse and it isn’t a sustainable situation for our residents.”
In Amesbury, city officials have decided to restrict access to Lake Gardner Beach to residents only for the remainder of the summer to prevent overcrowding.
The governor said he supports local efforts to prevent large gatherings of people who could potentially cause new virus outbreaks around the state. He said other states that reopened too early are battling a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, prompting restrictions to be reimposed.
“It’s especially important, as the rest of the country has experienced significant increases in recent weeks, that we stay vigilant here in Massachusetts,” Baker said. “We all have a responsibility. We would just ask you to all continue to play by the rules and do the things that stop the spread.”
More information about filing a complaint is available at www.mass.gov/info-details/reopening-covid-19-compliance.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.