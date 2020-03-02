WESTBOROUGH — MassWildlife staff are stocking nearly 500,000 brook, rainbow, brown, and tiger trout into waters across state this spring.
The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife says the following waterways will be stocked:
Gloucester: Strangman Pond off Reservoir Road in Dogtown Commons.
Essex: Alewife Brook off Western Avenue and Apple Street.
Ipswich: Bull Brook, Dow Brook and the Ipswich River.
Rowley: Bachelder Brook and Mill River.
Amesbury: Powow River.
Andover: Shawsheen River.
Boxford: Baldpate and Stiles ponds, and Fish and Pye brooks.
Georgetown: Parker River, Penn Brook and Pentucket and Rock ponds.
Haverhill: East Meadow Brook, Little River, Millvale Reservoir, and Lakes Pentucket and Saltonstall.
Methuen: Bartlett Brook and Forest Lake.
Middleton: Boston Brook.
Newbury: Parker River.
North Andover: Berry Pond and Mosquito Brook.
Peabody: Ipswich River.
Topsfield: Fish and Howlett brooks, Ipswich River.
MassWildlife's trout stocking report and a list of other locations can be found at http://bit.ly/2wldwIw. The stocking report is subject to change depending on staffing, equipment, and weather conditions.
Fishermen are reminded to carry their fishing license while seeking to hook trout. Licenses may be purchased online at MassFishHunt, at MassWildlife offices, or at license vendors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.