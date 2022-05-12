WESTBOROUGH — MassWildlife is stocking nearly 500,000 hatchery-raised brook, brown, rainbow, and tiger trout statewide this year.
MassWildlife raises these trout at its hatcheries in Sandwich, Palmer, Belchertown, Sunderland, and Montague.
"Anglers can look forward to another blockbuster trout fishing season. Thanks to our dedicated staff, the quality and size of the fish we are stocking this spring is exceptional," said Dr. Caleb Slater, MassWildlife's chief of hatcheries. "MassWildlife stocks these trout in more than 220 cities and towns across the Commonwealth, which helps make great fishing opportunities more accessible to anyone who enjoys the outdoors."
The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife says most of the trout will be more than 12 inches, more than 50,000 each of brook and brown trout will be over 12 inches, more than 160,000 rainbow trout will be over 14 inches, more than 550 retired brook trout brood fish will be over 18 inches, nearly 1,000 retired browv trout brood fish will be over 18 inches, and more than 3,000 tiger trout will be over 14 inches.
The following waterways have been or will be stocked:
Gloucester: Rainbow trout in Strangman Pond off Reservoir Road in Dogtown Commons on April 12.
Essex: Brown trout in Alewife Brook off Western Avenue and Apple Street on April 12.
Ipswich: Brown trout in Bull and Dow Brooks on April 12; and rainbow trout on March 30, and brown and Eastern brook trout on May 3 in the Ipswich River.
Rowley: Brown trout in Bachelder Brook and Mill River on April 12.
Amesbury: Brown trout in Powow River on April 11.
Andover: Rainbow trout on April 1, brown and Eastern brook trout on April 28 in Shawsheen River.
Boxford: Rainbow trout in Baldpate Pond on March 18 and in Stiles Ponds on March 21; brown trout in Fish Brook on April 13; brown and Eastern brook trout in Baldpate and Stiles ponds on April 15; and brown and Eastern brook trout in Baldpate Pond on May 4.
Georgetown: Rainbow trout in Rock and Pentucket ponds on March 21, and Parker River on March 30; brown trout in Penn Brook on April 12 and Pentucket Pond on April 20; Eastern brook trout in Pentucket Pond on April 20; and brown and Eastern brook trout in the Parker River on May 3.
Haverhill: Rainbow trout in Lake Saltonstall on March 17, in Lake Pentucket on March 17, and Millvale Reservoir on March 24; brown trout in East Meadow Brook and Little River on April 11; brown and Eastern brook trout in Lakes Pentucket and Saltonstall on April 19; and brown and Eastern brook trout in Millvale Reservoir on April 20.
Methuen: Rainbow trout in Forest Lake on March 15; brown trout in Bartlett Brook and Spicket River on April 11; and brown and Eastern brook trout in Forest Lake on April 20.
Middleton: Brown trout in Boston Brook on April 13.
Newbury: Rainbow trout on March 30 and brown and Eastern brook trout on May 3, all in Parker River.
North Andover: Rainbow trout in Berry Pond on March 30 and Brown trout in Mosquito Brook on April 13. Berry Pond to be restocked soon
Peabody: Rainbow trout on March 30 and brown and Eastern brook trout on May 3, all in Ipswich River.
Topsfield: Rainbow trout in the Ipswich River on March 30, brown trout in Fish Brook on April 13, and brown and Eastern brook trout in the Ipswich River on May 3. Howlett Brook to be stocked soon.
Wenham: Pleasant Pond stocked with rainbow trout on March 30; brown, tiger and Eastern brook trout on April 11; and brown and Eastern brook trout on May 3.
MassWildlife's trout stocking report and a list of other locations can be found at Mass.gov/Trout. The stocking report is subject to change depending on staffing, equipment, and weather conditions.
Fishermen are reminded to carry their fishing license while seeking to hook trout. Licenses may be purchased online at MassFishHunt.mass.gov, at MassWildlife offices, or at license vendors.