BOSTON — The state is throwing more resources into fighting rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in high-risk communities such as Lawrence and Lynn.
Gov. Charlie Baker rolled out an initiative Thursday to reach at-risk populations that will feature billboard ads, social media messaging, multi-lingual field teams, phone and text outreach, and coordination with community groups.
Baker said at least five communities — Lynn, Lawrence, Chelsea, Everett and Revere — have average daily infection rates higher than the eight cases per 100,000 people the state is using as a benchmark for "high-risk" communities.
"The goal here is to make sure people understand what's going on in their community, where resources are available and what they can do themselves to stop the spread," Baker told reporters. "People have the power here to save a life, and everybody needs to do their part to stop the virus."
As of Wednesday, Lawrence's COVID-19 infection rate was 14.91 cases for every 100,000 people, the fifth-highest rate in the state. On Cape Ann on Wednesday, Gloucester's rate of infection was 1.75 cases for every 100,000 people, Rockport's was 1.09, and Essex and Manchester had a rate of zero.
Baker said the state isn't trying to shame communities but to direct aid to help them battle the virus and enforce the reopening rules. That includes expanded access to COVID-19 testing.
Last month, Baker put the brakes on the state's reopening plans amid an uptick in COVID-19 infections.
Baker attributed the trend, in part, to clusters caused by parties and other large gatherings where people were not wearing face coverings or social distancing.
As of Friday, Massachusetts had reported 120,038 confirmed virus cases and 8,892 deaths since the outbreak began in mid-March.
Under beefed-up regulations, state and local police have been given the authority to enforce the reopening rules and issue tickets up to $500 for each violation.
Access to businesses, parks or playgrounds also may be limited in higher risk communities if infections are traced back to those venues.
Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo told reporters at Thursday's briefing that high-risk communities have large populations of frontline health care and retail workers who rely on public transportation to get to work, exposing them to the virus.
"Many of our residents live in densely-populated areas and multi-generational and multi-family homes, and we continue to see clusters of cases emerge at single addresses," he said. "Half of our population is comprised of immigrants and communities of color."
More information may be found at www.mass.gov/stopcovid19
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com