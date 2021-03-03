The state will be conducting a site visit of the property planned to be the home of Gloucester's new combined elementary school as officials review the project's potential impacts on the environment.
On Wednesday, March 3, at 2 p.m., the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) office will conduct a remote visit to 11 Webster St. where the city looks to consolidate Veterans Memorial and East Gloucester elementary schools in a new building on the property.
Nitsch Engineering Inc.’s Joshua Soares confirmed that the site visit is a part of the normal review process and is being done now as the permitting phase of the project begins.
The purpose of Wednesday's meeting, he said, is to give a high-level review of the land and of the project. The visit, which is being done remotely due to COVID-19 regulations, is open to the public.
In addition to the site visit, the city filed a Environmental Notification Form (ENF) with the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs' Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) office. A public notice of the city’s submission was posted Feb. 12.
An ENF, as defined by the state, “provides a detailed baseline in relation to which potential environmental impacts and mitigation measures can be assessed and demonstrate that the planning and design of the project use all feasible means to avoid potential environmental impacts.”
This particular ENF was submitted by Soares and outlines why the site of the current Veterans Memorial Elementary School and Mattos Field were chosen as the location for the new school.
According to the form, the other options “either did not meet the district’s educational program and long-term educational goals due to size limitations or negative impacts to the local neighborhood from the increased parking/traffic demands.”
“The development of the East Gloucester School site would require the rerouting of a water course and would include impacts to the wetland resource area,” the form added.
The city chose 11 Webster St. as the location of the new school “based on the programming needs as outlined by the MSBA (Massachusetts School Building Authority) and site impacts.”
The chosen site, as the form reads, will result in the least increase in impervious area and the least disturbance to existing wooded areas (i.e. reduced tree clearing).
The state Secretary of Energy & Environmental Affairs has published the notice of the ENF in the Environmental Monitor, will receive public comments on the project for 20 days, and will then decide, within ten days, if an Environmental Impact Report is needed.
Anyone wanting to comment on the project, or to be notified of a site visit or consultation session, should email MEPA@mass.gov. Mail correspondence will continue to be accepted, though responses may be delayed. Mail correspondence should be directed to the Secretary of Energy & Environmental Affairs, 100 Cambridge St., Suite 900, Boston, Massachusetts 02114, Attention: MEPA Office, referencing the above project.
Staff Writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU WATCH
What: Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act (MEPA) conducting a remote site visit of 11 Webster St.
When: Wednesday, March 3, at 2 p.m.
Where: Microsoft Teams meeting via computer or mobile app, by joining meeting at http://bit.ly/3q8k6s4 or calling 1-213-514-6279. Meeting ID is 725 390 686#