State under pressure to ban flavored e-cigs 

BOSTON — Pressure is growing on state leaders to ban flavored e-cigarettes amid a nationwide outbreak of lung disease, believed to be vaping related, that has sickened hundreds and killed at least seven people.
On Tuesday, New York became the first state to ban the sale of the flavored e-cigs and other vaping products, giving retailers two weeks to remove merchandise from their shelves. Michigan recently approved a similar ban but the new restrictions have not yet taken effect.
Other states and major U.S. cities, including Boston, are considering temporary bans.
Nationwide, health officials are investigating hundreds of cases of serious breathing illnesses in people who use e-cigarettes and other vaping devices, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They have identified 380 confirmed and probable cases in 36 states and one territory, including seven deaths, the agency said.
Vaping companies such as Juul have been criticized for getting children hooked on nicotine-laden e-cigarettes with flavors such as bubble gum, mint and mango.
In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker and other state officials are being urged to halt the sale of flavored e-cigarettes while health officials investigate.
Baker hasn’t said if he supports an outright ban, but a spokesperson said his administration is “evaluating emergency regulatory options regarding the sale of vaping products.”
Last week, the state Department of Public Health issued an advisory ordering hospitals and health care providers to report any cases of the vaping-associated pulmonary disease.
So far, health care providers have reported at least 44 possible cases in Massachusetts, according to DPH spokeswoman Ann Scales, who points out that none has been confirmed. DPH is investigating the reported illnesses to determine if they meet the CDC’s definitions of “probable” or “confirmed” cases, she said.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration is finalizing plans to remove all non-tobacco flavors of e-cigarettes, including mint and menthol, from the market within 30 days.
Michael Seilback, assistant vice president of state public policy for the American Lung Association, said Massachusetts shouldn’t wait for the federal ban.
“We think Massachusetts should move forward with a flavored tobacco prohibition, and go even further than New York to include all flavored e-cigarettes and tobacco products,” he said. “There’s no reason to be selling these products that the industry has marketed to our youth. Getting them off the shelves makes sense for public health.”
Teen vaping
Joyce Redford, director of the North Shore/Cape Ann Tobacco Policy Program, said flavored e-cigarettes are hooking a new generation on nicotine products and should be banned.
“It’s not just the mystery of these lung illnesses, which is a serious concern, but the overall epidemic of vaping,” she said. “We need to get these products out of the retail environment.”
Last year, Baker signed a law raising the legal age to purchase e-cigarettes from 18 to 21, expanding the ban on workplace smoking to include e-cigarettes, and prohibiting pharmacies from selling e-cigarettes.
The Baker administration has also rolled out at least two public education campaigns aimed at reducing youth vaping.
Baker also proposed extending the state’s 40% excise tax on cigars and smoking tobacco to include vaping products, as well as a 13.75% retail tax on electronic cigarettes, as part of his preliminary fiscal 2020 budget. Lawmakers did not include those proposals in the final spending package.
Lawmakers have filed at least two bills that would restrict or prohibit the sales of flavored nicotine products, but the bills have failed to gain much support.
Local regulations
Statewide at least 165 communities — including Beverly, Methuen, Gloucester, Lawrence and Newburyport — have passed ordinances pulling many vaping products off convenience store shelves by restricting sales to tobacco and vape shops, according to the Massachusetts Municipal Association.
On Wednesday, Boston health officials unanimously voted to limit the sale of vaping flavors. Under the new rules, which aren’t finalized, mint and menthol nicotine and tobacco products will only be sold in verified adult-only tobacco retailers.
Recent data shows an estimated 41% of Massachusetts high school students have tried e-cigarettes at least once, according to the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids. About 20% of them reported using e-cigarettes in the past 30 days — a rate six times higher than adults, the group says.
Nearly 10% of middle school students say they have tried e-cigarettes.
New York’s emergency regulation enacted Tuesday will expire in 90 days unless it’s renewed. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, has proposed legislation that would put the ban in state law, eliminating the need to renew it.
The American Vaping Association has vowed to challenge the ban and said it was “deeply disappointed” by the removal of what it called “life-changing options from the market.”
“Make no mistake about it, a flavor ban will send a significant number of adult vapers back to smoking,” Gregory Conley, the association’s president, said in a statement. “Prohibition has never worked in this country, and it will once again fail miserably in the state of New York.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
