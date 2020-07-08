State vet warns of emerging tick-borne diseases      

BOSTON — As the mosquito-borne virus season ramps up in Massachusetts and officials remind residents to wear bug spray and take other precautions, the state's public health veterinarian on Wednesday offered an update on another warm-weather outdoor health risk — diseases transmitted by ticks.
Dr. Catherine Brown told the Public Health Council that while mosquito-borne diseases such as Eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus often "take front and center stage," tick-borne diseases are also still present in Massachusetts.
According to the Department of Public Health, tick activity occurs year-round in Massachusetts and peaks twice during the year — from March or April through August and in October and November. Most tick-borne disease cases occur June through August, and are most frequently diagnosed in children and older adults.
åBrown highlighted two particular illnesses — Borrelia miyamotoi and Powassan virus — which she said have emerged in recent years as "new threats posed by the same tick."
There were 136 confirmed and probable cases of Borrelia miyamotoi reported between 2014 and 2018, and no known fatalities, according to Brown's presentation. The most common symptoms were fever, fatigue, muscle aches and pain, headache, chills, joint aches and pain, and sweats.
Twenty-three cases of Powassan virus infection were detected in Massachusetts residents between 2013 and 2018, Brown said. All 23 people were hospitalized, and six died. Brown described the virus as very closely related to West Nile, with many of the same characteristics.
The House on Thursday plans to take up a bill Gov. Charlie Baker filed to update the state's approach to mosquito control as it prepares for an active EEE season.