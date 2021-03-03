State weighs tax exemption for PPP loans

BOSTON — Senate President Karen Spilka on Wednesday voiced support for exempting federally backed pandemic business loans from state taxes.
In remarks to North Shore business leaders during a live-streamed event, Spilka said she "agrees" that federal Paycheck Protection Program grants received last year by tens of thousands of Massachusetts businesses shouldn't be taxed.
"I think that it would hurt particularly small businesses," said Spilka, an Ashland Democrat. "When they took the money for the loans, a lot of small businesses were not aware that they would be taxable, and it could be a hefty amount."
Spilka said many Main Street businesses are still struggling due to the pandemic, and "it doesn't make sense" to tax them for the loans. She said business leaders can "expect action" on the issue "fairly soon."
On Tuesday, Administration and Finance Secretary Michael Heffernan told House and Senate lawmakers the Baker administration is in talks about waiving taxes on state-issued relief payments and some federal loans.
"What we're actively discussing with our counterparts in the Legislature is making the PPP at the income level, which is primarily small businesses, tax-free at the state level," Heffernan said during a live-streamed hearing on the budget.
Heffernan said the combined taxes owed by businesses to Massachusetts on the state and federal recovery grants totals roughly $175 million.
Nearly 118,000 Massachusetts companies were approved for PPP loans, totaling more than $14 billion, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. About 46% of the PPP loans were about $25,000 or less, according to the SBA.
The intent of the PPP program was to help small businesses keep workers on the payroll even when many were forced to close by the state and local governments to prevent spread of COVID-19.
Businesses can apply to the SBA have 100% of their loan forgiven up to 10 months after the funds are spent, as long as the money is used for eligible expenses such as rent, mortgage interest and utilities.
Congress exempted forgiven PPP loans from federal income taxes, but Massachusetts is one of 18 states including New Hampshire that is on track to tax the loans, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation.
Spilka also touted legislative efforts to provide more help for struggling Main Street merchants during the event, which was hosted by the North Shore Alliance For Economic Development.
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, who moderated the event, said the aid from Beacon Hill has been helpful. She noted the latest figures on tax collections suggests the state may be "poised for recovery," but she pointed out that many business owners without access to capital "are still hurting."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com