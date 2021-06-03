BOSTON (AP) — The state announced Thursday that the mass vaccination sites that were so critical earlier in the pandemic will be shutting down over the next several weeks as the fight against COVID-19 in Massachusetts adopts a more targeted strategy.
With nearly 3.7 million residents fully vaccinated and over 4.3 million people having received at least a first dose, the Baker administration said it's now focused on ramping up community-based vaccine efforts to reach remaining unvaccinated populations.
All mass vaccination vendors will continue to work closely with state health officials as they wind down operations, administration officials said Thursday.
Gillette Stadium, the Hynes Convention Center, the Reggie Lewis Center, Natick Mall, and the Doubletree in Danvers will finish operations by the end of June.
The Eastfield Mall in Springfield and the former Circuit City in Dartmouth will remain open into July. CIC Health and Curative will continue to support community mobile sites, including on-site employer and school clinics.
The mass vaccination sites have jointly administered over 1.7 million doses and played an instrumental role in getting residents vaccinated.
There are over 900 vaccinations locations still available in every region of Massachusetts. The COVID-19 vaccine is free, and individuals do not need insurance or an ID to get the vaccine.