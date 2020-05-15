Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.