BOSTON — The rolling average COVID-19 positive test rate dropped below 3% Sunday for the first time since November, continuing an encouraging trend even as Massachusetts is poised to surpass 15,000 deaths from the virus.
State public health officials reported a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.96 percent in Sunday's daily report, down from the 3.16%on Friday and several percentage points below the winter peak of 8.67% on New Year's Day.
The promising sign came alongside confirmation of 3,378 new cases on Saturday and 3,004 new cases on Sunday, the Department of Public Health said.
DPH's estimate of active cases fluctuated over the weekend, landing at 59,162 on Sunday.
By the end of the day Monday, Massachusetts will almost certainly count more than 15,000 Bay State residents who have died with confirmed or likely cases of the highly infectious virus. With another 59 deaths on Saturday and 76 on Sunday, the state has recorded 14,698 confirmed fatalities since the pandemic started and another 301 involving those who had likely but not test-confirmed cases — a total of 14,999.
State-imposed business capacity limits in Massachusetts increased from 25% to 40% Monday in the latest Baker administration step easing restrictions amid the improving infection outlook.
