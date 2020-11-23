State's COVID-19 precaution campaign built on 'Things We Love'

BOSTON — Massachusetts is launching a public awareness campaign in several languages aimed at encouraging residents to remain vigilant against the coronavirus as the state continues to see a surge, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday.
"To get back to the things we want to do and love to do, we need to keep doing the things that we know work — wearing a face covering, avoiding big groups, keeping our distance and getting tested," Baker said.
The television and digital ads will reinforce basic virus protections such as wearing a mask, practicing good hygiene, maintaining a safe distance and getting tested.
The ads stress that the way to get back to activities that everyone is missing — attending live sporting events, throwing a child’s birthday party, going out dancing with friends — hinges on how well everyone adheres to safety protocols now.
The #GetBackMass campaign includes social media messages and digital animated videos in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian Creole, simplified and traditional Chinese, and Vietnamese. Information posters will also be displayed in convenience stores.
Television ads in English and Spanish will run on broadcast and digital channels through February, which will mark a year since the first COVID-19 case was detected in Massachusetts. As of Sunday, 200,050 cases had been confirmed in the state.
Material from the Associated Press and State House Newsd Service was used in this report.