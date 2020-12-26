BOSTON — Massachusetts is joining a regional climate pact aimed at reducing tailpipe emissions and drumming up money for regional transportation projects, but the move will likely increase prices at the gas pumps.
On Dec. 21, the Transportation Climate Initiative collaborative announced a "memorandum of understanding" that sets the regional cap-and-trade plan in motion to begin in 2022. The collaborative had originally included 12 Northeast and mid-Atlantic states and the District Columbia, but only Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Washington, D.C., signed on as initial members last Monday.
Gov. Charlie Baker committed the state two years ago to joining the program as part of an effort to reduce traffic congestion and tackle climate change.
Baker said recently that states have had to "rethink" some of the climate modeling assumptions behind the plans, with traffic reduced dramatically due to the pandemic. But Baker said congestion will return at some point, and his administration was committed to joining the pact.
Modeled on the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which has reduced emissions from power plants, the transportation pact creates a cap-and-invest program to drive down emissions from cars and trucks.
It targets gasoline and diesel fuel consumption, which account for more than 40% of regional carbon emissions that scientists say contribute to climate change.
Under the plan, suppliers who deliver fuel across state lines will be taxed on emissions above limits that still must be set. Those costs are expected to be passed on to consumers.
The plan's supporters say higher gas prices will encourage people to drive less often and turn to public transit, reducing emissions. The pact is expected to reduce regional emissions by as much as 24% in the next 11 years.
In Massachusetts, the sale of carbon allowances through the program could generate up to $500 million a year for green projects, state officials say.
Other states had already indicated they wouldn't sign on to the pact. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, has said he won't be joining. And Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, also a Republican, has vowed to veto any carbon tax.
Massachusetts is one of the only states in the pact where the Legislature won’t likely be voting to ratify the agreement. Most governors have to put the agreement before their legislative bodies.
Baker administration officials say the executive branch was authorized to enter into the agreement under terms of the 2008 Global Warming Solutions Act.
Republican lawmakers — even those who support the climate initiative — have sought to require the Baker administration to put the pact up for a vote in the Legislature. Their effort hasn't gained much traction in the Democratic-controlled House and Senate.
While the price tag for consumers isn't yet known, fuel suppliers are expected to pass on their added costs.
A recent study by the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University estimated that gasoline and diesel prices could increase from 3 cents to 38 cents per gallon, depending on the economy and what benchmarks are set for emission reductions.
Massachusetts drivers already pay 44.9 cents per gallon in state and federal gas taxes, and other fees, according to the American Petroleum Institute.
Christopher Carlozzi, state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, said the plan will hurt businesses and others who can't afford higher prices amid the economic impact of the pandemic.
"Small businesses — plumbers, electricians, pizza delivery — require fuel," he said during a videoconference. "If you make it more expensive for them to operate, which the pandemic has already done, it's going to be harder for those businesses to survive."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.