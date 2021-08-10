BOSTON — Revenues to the state continue to rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new state report.
The state collected more than $2.25 billion in taxes in July — about $100 million, or 5.1%, more than its receipts in July 2020, according to a Department of Revenue monthly report.
Income tax collections totaled $1.16 billion, or 2.2% more than was collected last year, the agency reported.
There were also gains in meals and rental tax collections, and motor vehicle sales taxes.
July's numbers follow months of increasing revenue for the state, which had predicted shortfalls for the fiscal year that ended June 30.
But while the report shows a strong start to the new fiscal year, Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder cautioned against using those numbers as a predictor.
Two low spots for the state in July were corporate and business taxes and withholdings taxes. Both areas declined.
Corporate and business taxes were $152 million in July — about $52 million or 25.4% less than in July 2020.
Withholding taxes totaled about $1 billion, or 3.1% less than a year ago.
Snyder attributed the drop in the latter to "typical periodic fluctuations" and said the decline of corporate and business taxes was related to a "deferral of the income tax return and payment deadline and the waiver of penalties for corporate excise returns and payments."
Overall tax collections for fiscal 2021 totaled more than $34 billion -- about 17% above the state's benchmark and 15% more than what was collected in the previous fiscal year, according to state revenue officials.
That translates into about $5 billion more than the state was expecting, even as the pandemic continues to impact its finances.
"Fiscal year 2021 revenue collections reflect the impact of the ongoing economic recovery, federal fiscal and monetary policies, and the financial markets' performance," Snyder said.
Budget writers have estimated the state will have a surplus of more than $1 billion from the previous fiscal year, once final numbers are compiled.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker proposed spending about $900 million of the state's projected surplus on a two-month sales tax holiday to give businesses and taxpayers some relief. But the Democrat-led Legislature rejected his plan.
Massachusetts has also received $5.3 billion in federal pandemic relief, which Baker and legislative leaders are discussing how to spend.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com