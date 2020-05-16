BOSTON — The coalition of northeast and mid-Atlantic states pursuing a regional cap-and-trade pact to reduce carbon emissions has pushed back its timeline to the fall to finalize the details of a program states will be asked to join.
Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides has been chairing the effort known as the Transportation Climate Initiative to develop a program that would cap carbon emissions from fuel used by cars and trucks.
The 12 original TCI states and the District of Columbia finalized a draft of the cap-and-trade program in December before putting it out for public comment, though New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu withdrew after calling the program a "boondoggle."
The goal before the COVID-19 pandemic hit was to have a final memorandum of understanding ready by the spring for states to review and sign if they wanted to join. The delay, the participating states announced on Friday, was a result of the "unprecedented need for governors and agencies to respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."
"The timing for signing the MOU has shifted to the fall, but work on the program details continues and engagement with stakeholders will continue to inform the process," a note posted on the TCI website Friday stated.
The pact as proposed last year would have added between 5 cents and 17 cents to the price of a gallon of gas, but researchers also estimated it could save millions in health care costs and generate more than $500 million in revenue for state government in Massachusetts.
The TCI states said they would spend the time between now and the fall doing additional modeling on the impact of reduced emissions on people and communities and "identifying investments, initiatives, and complementary policies that will further reduce pollution, benefit public health, create jobs, and accelerate economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic."
The Beacon Hill Institute, a conservative think tank, recommended this week that Massachusetts abandon TCI because of the financial strain it will put on businesses as they try to emerge from their pandemic shutdowns. The impact on fuel prices under TCI would not be felt until 2022.
