The Cape Ann Transportation Authority has purchased new cleaning equipment to ramp up its sanitizing process as more community members hop on and off its buses.
The new cordless electrostatic sprayers, purchased by the local transportation authority for about $1,000 each, use an electric charge to efficiently and effectively disinfect each bus before it is driven.
"This is like straight out of Star Wars," laughed Walter Peckham, CATA's director of fleet maintenance.
He held up the new cleaning equipment, fashioning a sleek white and black blaster with a directional light at the end of the sprayer.
"Like a storm trooper," he added.
While the look of the cleaning device may evoke a nostalgia for the 1980s hit sci-fi movie series, CATA is more focused on ensuring a healthy and safe future for its drivers and riders.
The electrostatic sprayers reach up to three time more surfaces in "the same amount of time it would take with today's buckets, rags, wipes or other infection control tools," according to the product's manufacturer Protexus.
Upon use, an electric charge is put into the spray disinfectant that causes the mist to wrap around and cling to the surface area targeted for cleaning.
"Almost like a magnet," Peckham said, explaining that after each bus is thoroughly wiped down by the company's cleaners, the sprayer is used as a final disinfectant.
"It is one extra step but it makes a difference," he said. The disinfectant in the spray then sanitizes the sprayed surfaces.
The electrostatic sprayers are just one addition to an already thorough cleaning process CATA employees have been evolving since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit Cape Ann in early March.
"When all of this started coming about, we at CATA started to look ahead and saw what was happening," Peckham said. "We saw ahead and ordered things early on."
Its first large COVID-19 purchase included 55 gallons of hand sanitizer as Peckham "knew there was going to be a shortage and a delay."
Peckham then partnered with Felicia Webb, CATA's administrator, to research different kinds of equipment and vendors that would be helpful in keeping everyone safe during the pandemic.
Their research resulted in the purchase of several thousand masks, buckets of hand sanitizer, gloves, and other disinfectant supplies — culminating to a total expenditure of just north of $10,000.
"We want to make sure that we have enough to provide for drivers and also to make sure that if people get on to the bus and they do not have one that we would be able to offer them one," Peckham explained.
As driver Joci Jacobs parked her CATA bus outside the Rose Baker Senior Center last Friday mid-morning, masked pedestrians loaded up in preparation for the drive at noon.
"I feel safe," Jacobs said of her job as a CATA bus driver during a time that the risks of COVID-19 are heightened when working with the public.
"Everything does get thoroughly cleaned and we are provided with masks, alcohol spray and wipes — really whatever we need," she said. "I have felt comfortable."
She looked back at the rest of the bus, noting that CATA has blocked off certain seats to maintain social distancing and a plastic curtain separates her from the passengers during transit.
"Keeping everyone safe is important and we've got to keep those bus wheels moving," Peckham said.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.