The death toll rose and optimism waned, as Cape Ann entered its third week of the Spanish flu pandemic in the autumn of 1918.
The Gloucester Daily Times, on Monday, Sept. 23, reported the city's death toll nearly doubled during the previous weekend from the Spanish flu surging through America's oldest seaport.
The 11 new deaths on that Saturday and Sunday brought the city's number of dead from the influenza to 24. The city closed Sawyer Free Library and braced for more grim news.
Six more deaths were reported in the next day's editions.
On Sept. 26, according to the Times, the state mobilized the State Guard to assist in the crisis, sending its hospital unit with 100 tents and medical personnel to Gloucester to establish the open-air tent hospital at Addison Gilbert Hospital.
In the days it took to get the hospital up and running, the deaths continued.
The Times reported eight more city deaths from Spanish flu on Sept. 27 and 13 on Sept. 28.
Houses of worship in Lanesville, Riverdale and East Gloucester canceled services and the city put out the call — more a plaintive cry — for any and all available home nurses and emergency physicians.
Women seemed to bear a much greater assignment as the virus took wing. There were daily notices in the Times directed in laser-like fashion to women, seeking their efforts at medical stations. Not men. Just women.
The Board of Health ordered all conveyances and vehicles used in funerals to be fumigated immediately after the service. It also banned milk deliveries to "any house or premises where influenza or any contagious disease exists."
Vessels could not leave the harbor without being fumigated. Crew members could not remove their "bags and belongings" until fumigated.
Still, the deaths rose.
On Monday, Sept. 30, the Times reported 23 people died from Spanish flu over the weekend, dwarfing the previous weekend and anything that had come before.
With October dawning, the city's Spanish flu death toll hit 90. Within the next 24 hours, it reached 99.
And then a glimmer of hope.
On Oct. 2, the Times reported that Maj. A. N. Thompson, the Army surgeon in charge of the tent hospital at Addison Gilbert Hospital who would assume a Belichickian effigy in less than a fortnight, said the outbreak of Spanish flu may have peaked.
Ten died in the next 24 hours. The next day, the Times reported 12 more deaths to bring the city total to 128. The peak still seemed somewhere off in the distance.
The bellwether? The number of new cases was dropping. The reality: Nine more people died the next day. The city's two Roman Catholic churches prepared to hold outdoor Masses and all Protestant houses of worship remained closed.
Twelve more were reported dead on Oct. 7, when the city's death count reached 151.
Then the tide really did turn.
On Oct. 8, the Times reported only three Gloucester deaths and a smattering of new cases. Five deaths were reported the following day.
Three days later, on Oct. 11, only two deaths were reported and the Times proclaimed "The influenza epidemic in this city is about to end."
The same day, Thompson complimented Gloucester for its resolve in fighting the pandemic.
"It has been my privilege for 10 days to be connected with what I consider one of the best demonstrations ever conducted of the efficiency of the fresh air treatment of influenza and its complicating factor, pneumonia," Thompson wrote in a public letter. "There are so many illustrations of tireless zeal and unbounding willingness that, if space permitted, the entire newspaper could be filled with examples of sterling sacrifice."
On Saturday, Oct. 19, with no deaths in five days and only 12 Spanish flu patients hospitalized, the Board of Health voted to lift the ban on public gatherings, effective Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The canvas hospital at Addison Gilbert closed three days after the ban was lifted. The Times proclaimed "the epidemic is over."
The city's death toll, according to reports, stood at 180.
A third wave of Spanish flu would rip through the U.S. and elsewhere around the world following the World War I armistice in November and into 1919.
In Gloucester, the furious autumnal reign of Spanish flu was over.
