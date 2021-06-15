SeniorCare, local police departments and councils on aging are hosting rolling rallies through Cape Ann and North Shore cities and towns to raise awareness of elder abuse this week and next.
The parades kicked off Tuesday when Gloucester Police cruisers and neighbors met up at the Cape Ann Plaza parking lot off Grant Circle at 1 p.m. Police escorted the drivers through the city.
Residents are invited to grab noisemakers, decorate their cars and join these rallies:
Beverly: Thursday, June 17, at 10 a.m. Meet at Briscoe School, 502 Cabot St.
Manchester By The Sea: Friday, June 18, at 11a.m. Meet at the parking lot behind Town Hall, 10 Central St.
Rockport: Tuesday, June 29, at noon. Meet at the Rockport High School auditorium parking lot, 24 Jerden's Lane.