ROCKPORT — There is still no set date and location for this year's Town Meeting, but the town election ballot has been set.
Selectman Paul Murphy said selectmen are waiting on Town Moderator Robert Visnick to announce his plans for the annual event. The election is set to take place June 30.
"I still have concerns brining people together," said Visnick, "whether it's six feet apart or otherwise." He said that many in the town's elderly community participate in town meetings, and he was uneasy about potentially exposing them to the virus.
For now, Visnick is hoping to get the event scheduled for sometime in July or August. He expects it would be held somewhere outside. Ideally, Visnick said he would want residents to have the option to attend Town Meeting in person or remotely.
"People could follow along with the meeting on TV or streaming online," he explained. "They could vote in time with everyone else (attending in person) using an app. I've been looking into this and one of the companies who makes such an app is the same company where we get our remote voting clickers from."
Municipalities across the Commonwealth may delay annual town meetings until 30 days after Gov. Charlie Baker lifts the current state of emergency, according to a sweeping revision of town meeting laws passed by the state Senate in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, fiscal year 2021 begins in July. If Town Meeting is delayed past then, town officials "may approve expenditures, from any appropriate fund or account, of an amount sufficient for the operations of the town or district during the month of July not less than 1/12 of the total budget approved by the town or district in the most recent fiscal year pursuant to a plan approved by the Board of Selectmen..." one such revision states.
According to Visnick, the town is still making decisions on what to do with the fiscal 2021 budget. This spring, selectmen approved a $36.5 million budget, which needs Town Meeting approval.
Although Town Meeting is still up in the air, this year's election is still set for Tuesday, June 30.
Murphy, former Financial Committee Chairman William Wagner, downtown businessman Ross Brackett, Carole Cooke and Charles Seavey will be running for two seats on the Board of Selectmen. Selectwoman Denise Donnelly has decided not to run for reelection after serving one term.
Other than the selectmen seats, no other races are on this year's ballot. All listed and are running unposed are Christopher Trupiano, assessor of taxes; Nicole Altieri and Colleen Coogan, School Committee (two open seats); Bethany Brosnan, Housing Authority; and Visnick, town moderator. Each position has a three-year term except for the Housing Authority, which has a five-year term.
Early ballot and absentee ballots are available through the town clerk's office. More information is available at https://bit.ly/3hFpujk
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.