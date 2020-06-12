As the state rounded to the second phase of the state's reopening plan this Monday, local beaches are still void of volleyballs and frisbees -- among other popular beach games.
While Gov. Charlie Baker's Phase 2 guidelines allows no-contact ball games to be played at beaches, the city of Gloucester has decided to not allow them at this time.
"After careful review of the state's updated guidelines for Phase 2, the City's DPW beach management team recommended that the same restrictions from Phase 1 stay in effect," Vanessa Krawczyk wrote to the Times on Thursday.
The city's Phase 2 guidelines for beaches outlined that "organized ball games are no permitted ... including volleyball, Kan Jam, spike ball, football, soccer, Kadima and bocce."
The state guidelines for beaches in Phase 2 read differently.
"No-contact ball games such as catch, kadima, Kan Jam and bocce can be allowed provided that social distancing can be maintained, and group size guidelines followed," according to the state's safety standards for coastal and inland beaches for Phase Two.
The state's guidelines continued, emphasizing that no games, scrimmages, or tournaments are allowed at this time.
For the full memorandum, go to https://www.mass.gov/doc/safety-standards-for-coastal-and-inland-beaches-phase-ii/download
Krawczyk said the city's decision to keep to Phase 1 guidelines for beach games was recommended by the city's Department of Public Works beach management team.
"This decision was made in consideration of tide conditions and to assist with the required physical distancing of beach visitors," she wrote. "The beach management will continue to assess beach conditions, including tides and capacity, and may at any time update beach rules in line with state guidelines."
Public Health Director Karin Carroll confirmed Krawczyk's statement, explaining that it is the decision of the city's beach managers.
Any updates to beach rules will be posted on the City's website on the coronavirus information page and Beach Information section at gloucester-ma.gov/1074/Coronavirus-COVID-19
