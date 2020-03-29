ESSEX — While many people are spending their days indoors, following the governor's stay-at-home advisory, contractors working on major capital projects in Manchester and Essex, at least, are still going strong.
That's in large part because the closure of non-essential businesses doesn't affect "construction workers who support the construction, operation, inspection, and maintenance of construction sites and construction projects." This activity is considered an essential service. Because of this, these projects haven't had any interruptions since the pandemic started.
G&R Construction workers are still working regularly on Essex's new Public Safety building, albeit taking some extra health and safety precautions.
"Everything's on schedule," said Town Building Committee Chairwoman Lisa O'Donnell. "Some ledges on some of the basement areas have took some time, but the quarantine hasn't put any hitches in our schedule yet. Everything is on budget. There's been some plus-and-minus change orders, but no big changes."
This past Wednesday, G&R employees were onsite. Around 2 p.m., they were getting ready to lay down another slab of concrete to the ground floor of the structure.
"Basically, we've been following the CDC's guidelines" on how to stay safe during the epidemic, said G&R Superintendent Dennis Morel right before he began monitoring the cement pour.
"We're only allowing three people in a trailer at a time," he said. "We're also cleaning everything with alcohol because there's no running water onsite. Our supplies are still coming in because those workers are part of 'essential services,' too."
O'Donnell said it's times like these that show how desperately the police and fire departments need a new facility.
"There's no place in the current facility to wash up after a shift," she explained. "Ideally, they'd be leaving their uniforms in locker, showering and going home. We don't have locker room or shower facilities. Some just get in their cars and go home. We don't know what (germs or infections) they're bringing home."
Once the pandemic started, The Gym on Western Avenue has allowed police and firefighters to use their locker rooms and showers for however long they needed.
As for the new Memorial Elementary School in Manchester, "work is continuing," according to Pam Beaudoin, superintendent of the Manchester Essex Regional Schools, and "much of the work is currently taking place inside," she added.
Construction Manager Brian Paradee of W.T Rich recently updated Beaudoin on the measures his crews are taking during the pandemic.
"WTR is currently coordinating and communicating work so that we are not on top of each other, separate spaces (i.e outside sitework, waterproof on one elevation, mason on the other, window guy will be on the other)," read the update. "Inside — dry waller in one space/floor, taper in another, painter in another, ceiling guy in the other, etc... MEP guys running wires by themselves through common areas and mostly sticking to the mechanical and electrical room work at this point."
The academic wing of the building is still on track to open for the 2020-2021 school year.
This summer, the WT Rich team will be wrapping up construction on phase one and beginning phase two (administrative, café, gym), including demolition of two wings of the old building, said Beaudoin. "The cafeteria, gym, admin offices and auditorium will be the final demolition and that will be in the summer of 2021."
Even Rockport's new DPW facility, with construction still some months away, is on the fast-track despite the pandemic. On March 10, the town signed on Weston & Sampson to design the building and City Point Partners to serve as the operations project manager.
"The DPW Facility Building Committee immediately had the project kick off meeting with Weston & Sampson and City Point Partners on March 11, establishing the project schedule and having a discussion on the next steps for getting the project underway," said DPW Chairman Joe Parisi via email. "Weston & Sampson is moving forward with those action items to confirm building layout design and gather other geotechnic and existing conditions information for the design prior to beginning the final design effort.
"We expect to have a final design completed this fall," he said.
As of now, the DPW facility is expected to be completed in February 2021.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
