Some Gloucester preschoolers are learning about fire safety this week.
Gloucester fire Capt. Dominic "Dom" Barbagallo visited Gloucester Public Schools Preschool on Blackburn Drive on Tuesday to teach the children to “stop, drop and roll,” a simple fire safety technique that can extinguish a fire on a person’s clothes or hair without, or in addition to, the use of conventional firefighting equipment.
He also showed the children a fire engine and put on a firefighting suit, including mask, to teach them not to be afraid if they’re ever in an emergency situation in which a fully clad firefighter approaches them.
A firefighter will return to the preschool on Thursday to lead another session on fire safety.
The class was funded by a state grant called SAFE (Student Awareness of Fire Education.) The state Department of Fire Services said child fire deaths have dropped significantly in Massachusetts since the SAFE program began in 1996.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.