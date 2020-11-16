MANCHESTER — Local author Katharine Stanley-Brown Abbott has published two memoirs, three cookbooks and edited newspapers and newsletters for decades. Now, at 92 years old, she is tackling a new frontier — children's nursery rhymes.
"A Zoo Full of Rhymes," out now via SDP Publishing, features 38 poems about exotic animals such as bluefish, bongos, auks and platypuses. The book also features a "fun facts" section where children can learn more about each animal.
"I've always like to write little rhymes and poems for people who have birthdays or anniversaries. When I showed one of (my animal poems) to my youngest grandchild, she thought it was very funny. So, I kept writing lines of about different animals and sea creatures."
The book is illustrated by Vermont artist Kristin Richland. Stanley-Brown Abbott said Richland's artistic style "really captured the personalities of each animal in the book."
This isn't the first collection of children's nursery rhymes Stanley-Brown Abbott has published. Last year, she wrote poems all about life on Nantucket in the book "Cobblestones and Ice Cream Cones."
"I'm third-generation summer resident," Stanley-Brown Abbott said. "All my summers have been spent on Nantucket. My grandmother had a house there, and over time my brother and I inherited it. This summer was the first time I've haven't been and I'm 92 years old."
Her memoir, "Nantucket Summers," catalogued her times on the island.
Stanley-Brown Abbott was married to Gordon Abbot, a former editor of the Gloucester Daily Times, up until his death in 2013. The two had lived in Manchester since 1956. She wrote two columns for the paper — one about family life on Cape Ann and the other on cooking.
“I've always been writing," she said. "I’ve always loved language and wordplay."
Stanley-Brown Abbott believes "A Zoo Full of Rhymes" would make the perfect holiday gifts for young ones on Cape Ann.
"It's really for any age," she explained. "Some of the words and writings may entertain adults as well."
