Street hockey rink scores funding 

While streets freeze with the onset of winter, a father and son's dream to have a street hockey rink in the city is heating up.
The City Council unanimously voted last Tuesday in favor of using $100,000 from Community Preservation Act (CPA) funds to create a street hockey rink at Stage Fort Park's basketball courts.
"It is a step in the right direction to get the additional funding to get the rink started," said Gloucester resident Carl Ellis IV, president of Young Legends Street Hockey Inc. "The rink would allow the city of Gloucester to be the hub of street hockey."
Young Legends Street Hockey, a local non-profit that strives to create a fun and competitive atmosphere for hockey players and coaches, has traditionally used the basketball court at Stage Fort Park for its home playing area.
Citing the deterioration of the court, Young Legends' board is looking to reconstruct the space as a street hockey facility.
The street hockey organization received a "blessing," as Ellis explained, from Gloucester High School, the Department of Public Works, the Mayor's Office, the Stage Fort Park Advisory Committee, and Cape Ann Youth Hockey to go forward with the transformation.
While the new 140- by 72-foot rink will primarily be used for street hockey, Ellis is confident that it can be used for much more.
"Even though it is a rink, there are still multiple purposes you can use it for," assured Ellis, listing lacrosse, soccer, basketball, and women's roller derby as potential activities.
Once the nonprofit breaks ground, according to Young Legends' CPA application, scheduled construction includes the removal of the current basketball hoops, lights, and shrubs beyond the fencing; installation of boards, tiling, and fencing around the boards; the addition of filling to support the rink's floor; and the installation of benches, a scoreboard, bleachers, and lights. The board also proposed to build a structure on the side for storage and a snack bar.
"When designing this rink, I think of the stories of organized and unorganized street hockey being played in the city of Gloucester for generations," Ellis wrote on a fundraising page. "I think of the athletes who stay out and play under the street lights, pretending it's game 7 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. I think of the athletes, who have to stop their games, move their nets because a car is going by. I think of everyone who plays this simple game purely for the love and joy."
The total project is estimated to cost $306,894, according to Ellis at the council's Nov. 7 Budget and Finance Committee meeting.
Besides the $100,000 in CPA dollars, additional funding for this rink includes a $10,000 pledge from the Gloucester Fisherman Athletic Association and $8,000 from other sources. Young Legends is working to raise the rest, including through an online fundraising campaign.
"The rink is a larger part of (Young Legends') future plans for all community members to use this rink and to expand programming to high school-aged children and to adults to build street hockey," Ellis IV wrote.
Ellis said he is hoping that the creation of a centrally located street hockey rink will attract teams from all over the country – from Canada to Gloucester. His vision, he said, goes beyond local games, as he sees the city being able to host international street hockey competitions with the proposed rink.
"Our hope is that kids from the North Shore will get exposure from national teams and coaches," Ellis said.
For Ellis' father, Carl, it is all about the kids.
"Every kid, boy or girl, should be able to get the opportunity to shoot a ball," the elder Ellis said. "It is a phenomenal feeling."
The new street hockey rink will not only serve as the home rink for Young Legends' players, but also assist off-ice training for Cape Ann Youth Hockey program, O'Maley Middle School hockey team, and the Gloucester High School hockey program.
"We owe it to the past, present, and future generations to create the best street hockey facility," Ellis wrote. "A facility to foster fun, cement the continued love of street hockey, but most importantly, forge memories that will last a life time. I assure we will do that."
While Ellis said he hopes to break ground in the spring of 2020, Young Legends is projected to begin work on the rink in the fall of next year once it has raised sufficient funding.
