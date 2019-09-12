Children at East Gloucester Elementary School may be a bit less stressed in the days and weeks ahead.
By the end of the school year, each child will have taken part in a six-week-long yoga class at the school. The sessions should help them decrease stress and increase their physical fitness.
The classes, which are being taught by Treetop Yoga Studio instructors, were funded by the East Gloucester Elementary School's Parent Teacher Organization.
The studio held a drive to collect new and gently used mats to get the program started.
The East Gloucester Elementary PTO will host its first meeting of the year Monday, Sept. 16, from 7 to 8 p.m. in the library at the school, 8 Davis St. All parents of East Gloucester schoolchildren are invited.
