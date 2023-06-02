ROCKPORT — On Friday evening, 60 Rockport High School seniors, sporting mortarboards and gowns, marched to their seats on risers at the end of the school gym below a banner that read “The most rewarding things in life are often the ones that look like they cannot be done.”
Approximately $320,000 in awards and scholarships were announced for the graduating Class of 2023 during the ceremony, which was moved inside because of the forecast for inclement weather.
Salutatorian Kyle Curtin pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the graduating class's greatest challenges.
“It has been the longest but the shortest last four years,” said Curtin. “Over the last four years, this group has developed into great individuals. I will carry the passion that defines this class into the future.”
Keynote speaker and Valedictorian Zachary Alfano said he was happy to get to know his classmates.
“May we can strive forward with confidence,” Alfano said.
Principal Amy Rose told the graduates their experience at Rockport High was about more than learning — it helped shape their character.
“I’ll never be able to get through this without tears,” she said. “You’ve become one family as we’ve navigated through the highs and lows.”
“Life has changed us,” she said. “It has prepared us. I am humbled, honored and inspired to be here in Rockport. I will bid you one final ‘I love you.’ We are very proud of you and looking forward to hearing all you will become."
Rose was one of several presenters who handed out approximately $320,000 in awards and scholarships, including the Luke Simpson Memorial Scholarship, which amounted to more than $15,000. Simpson, a 2020 Rockport High alumnus, and three Maine Maritime Academy classmates were killed in a car crash in Castine, Maine, on Dec. 10.
During the scholarship presentation, the recipients rose to be recognized, with some students standing several times. All told, it took approximately 20 minutes to announce the recipients.
“For such a small town, we are appreciative to have such community support,” Rose said.
School Committee Chair Michael Kelley, Vice Chair Cathy Reilly and member Mark Lorenz each had a child who graduated.
Kelley said emotions were high, as they were for every parent.
“It’s such a phenomenal class in terms of academics, athletics and the arts,” he said. ”It’s such a pleasure to see them graduate. We’re going to miss them.”
Getting to it
Zachary Williamson drove up to the school just minutes before the ceremonies began. His younger brother Daniel was graduating.
“I’m so excited,” said Williamson. “I’m very proud of him for doing such a great job. I think he’s going to make it in the real world.”
Not to be outdone, brother Daniel then pulled into a nearby parking space, right near his older brother’s car.
He hopped out, attired in cap and gown.
“It’s a surreal feeling,” said Daniel Williamson. “I couldn’t be more excited.”
Parent Dena Krukonis, whose son Hunter Brown was getting ready to walk in the graduation exercises, said his next steps will be at Salem State University this fall.
“I’m just ecstatic,” said Krukonis. “It’s bittersweet because he’s my only. It’s not that far, but it’s close enough in case I have to do his laundry.”
Parent Kimberly Eng was part of the crew showing support for her daughter Jacqueline Eng Barber, who will be attending Brandeis University.
“She’s ecstatic,” said Eng of her daughter, who was recognized for earning high honors. “We’re really excited. She’s eminently resilient. We’ve got big dreams and we hope they’re going to come true.”
This year marks the first graduation under Superintendent Mark Branco.
Kelley said Branco has developed an agreement with Salem State University that will lead to college credit for classes taken at Rockport High.
“With our new superintendent, he’s created relationships with area colleges,” said Kelley. “It’s really been a year of reinvention ... it’s only for the benefit to the students to have that.”
But for the moment, Kelley said while the graduating students deserve all the accolades, the parents are facing the reality their children are growing up.
“We are all in denial,” Kelley said.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.