TOPSFIELD – The 201st Topsfield Fair started out strong as attendance and events were above average for opening weekend.
"It was a great opening weekend," said fair spokesperson David Thomson.
"We had over 38,000 people attend Saturday so that is a very solid day and our pre-fair ticket sales were also up 20% this year."
Some notable events this weekend, said Thomson, included the Monster Truck shows and record-breakers at the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off and Hot Dog Eating Contest.
"Everyone seemed to be having a great time all weekend as the fall weather set in," said Thomson.
As this week's temperatures get colder, the Topsfield Fair gets cooler with a packed schedule and fun for all ages.
Monday
For senior citizens, Monday admissions tickets are discounted to $10.
As Oct. 7 marks Sensory Day, the Topsfield Fair will be providing more sensitive sensory experiences from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for families who have family members with autism or sensory processing disorders. During this time, vendors and Kiddie Land will have no flashing lights, music, or announcements.
Keep an ear out for Billy D and the Rock-Its Doo Wop Show Band as they perform at the Trianon Stage at 4:30 p.m. This nine-piece group of full harmony singers will perform some of the greatest doo wop hits from the 1950s and 1960s.
The musical band One Moe Time plays hits from the 60s and 70s at 7 p.m.
Tuesday
In honor of those who serve our country, admissions is free for all active military and their immediate family.
Watch where you walk as the On Ground Topsfield Fair Parade is scheduled to bustle through at 5 p.m. As a spectator, fairgoers will have the chance to receive mardi gras beads, T-shirts and beach balls.
After a full day at the fair, you won't want to miss the Fall Harvest Baked Sweet Treat Contest at 7 p.m. Whether it inspires you to get in the kitchen this fall or sugar coat your sweet tooth, it is certain to be a delicious experience for all who attend.
