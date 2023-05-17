Wearing goggles to simulate the effects of what can happen when you drink and drive, Gloucester High seniors Wednesday took to pedal carts to learn the dangers of impaired and distracted driving just in time for prom season.
First thing that morning, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, Gloucester High School Resource Officer Mike Scola and Superintendent Ben Lummis addressed the Class of 2023 “on the dangers and consequences of impaired driving,” according to the Gloucester Police Department’s Facebook page.
Of his morning remarks to students, Lummis said in an email to the Times: “I wanted to be straight with them that in communities across the country each spring students don’t make it to graduation because of driving while distracted, impaired or with too much speed. And I let them know that we care about them, and that our teachers, their friends, and families love them and want each of them to celebrate safely so they can continue the great start they have built at Gloucester High."
After the assembly, groups of seniors headed out to the parking lot where the Massachusetts State Police Traffic Programs Section and Beauport Ambulance Services were stationed as part of the Gloucester Police Department Community Impact Unit’s Kops-n-Kids' Senior Awareness Day.
There, State Police Sgt. Mike Child worked with a group of teens as they donned goggles simulating being impaired. The students then tried racing the clock by pedaling a pedal cart around a course marked by chalk and small traffic cones. Hitting the cones or missing a turn incurred a 3-second penalty.
Also in the parking lot sat a rollover trainer, which consists of the body of a red car mounted on a trailer by its front and back ends. The car was then spun around to simulate what can happen in a rollover to unbelted occupants using dummies to simulate those in the car.
Senior Benjamin Twalipo 17, tried his hand at the pedal cars wearing the goggles that simulated being impaired.
He said wearing the goggles left his vision momentarily a little blurred. “It was just weird, like, if you have ever played like the video game ‘Grand Theft Auto’, it kind of felt like that.”
“It is eye-opening,” Twalipo said of the experience. “I wouldn’t want to do that for sure,” he said of being impaired while driving.
Senior Catherine Sargent, 18, ran over a cone while trying to navigate the course. She said the experience led her to the conclusion it’s not a good idea to drink and drive.
“You could see, like, where the lines were and I knew when I was going to hit something,” she said.
“Everything was really skewed,” laughed senior Maggie Sperry, 18, about her vision during her turn at the obstacle course. “It was like swimming in and out of focus.”
Child said the goal was to educate the students on the importance of wearing a seat belt with the rollover trainer. The pedal carts paired with the goggles showed students the effects of alcohol or marijuana use on the ability to drive. They also used to the pedal carts to show students how difficult it is to navigate a course while texting.
“It’s hopefully getting to them,” Child said.
With 150 students to feed, Scola was busy manning a grill with his father, Ambie Scola, who is known for his Ambie’s Sausage cart during St. Peter’s Fiesta. Scola said his father came out of retirement to cook up hamburgers and hot dogs for the seniors.
“We take this day to teach the kids the dangers of operating while under the influence. We hope that experiencing some of the events that the State Police have here,” Scola said, “it will give them informed decisions. If they do decide to go out, they’ll make better decisions for themselves in terms of not operating under the influence or letting their friends or classmates do that.”