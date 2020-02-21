Student pilot unhurt as plane goes off runway

BEVERLY — A student pilot walked away uninjured after his plane lost a wheel and went off the runway at Beverly Regional Airport on Friday.
Airport Manager Gloria Bouillon said the pilot landed the plane and then was attempting to immediately take off again during a "touch and go" maneuver used by student pilots when learning how to fly.
Bouillon said the pilot felt like the plane was going to flip, "but he kept control of the aircraft and he walked away without a scratch, so we're very fortunate."
Bouillon identified the pilot as Yazn Taamneh, 31, of Malden. He was the only person in the plane. He was flying a Piper Cherokee airplane out of the Beverly Flight Center, a flight school located at the airport.
The incident took place around 1:40 p.m. on runway 09, one of two runways at Beverly Airport. Bouillon said fire and emergency vehicles responded immediately. A few other airplanes were landing at the time, and after they touched down the airport was closed.
Bouillon said the pilot landed the plane, then applied full power in an attempt to take off again. She said the plane started veering off to the left and the pilot no longer had control of the plane. Bouillon said it is unclear when the wheel came off.
Bouillon said the plane went off the runway into a "runway safety area" designed for aircraft that overshoot their landing. The plane had "some damage," she said.
"The fact that he walked out of the plane unscratched was really great," she said.
Bouillon said pilots are considered student pilots until they pass all of their exams for a private pilot's license. She declined to say how many hours of flight time Taamneh has.
The airport reopened at 2:40 p.m. but the runway where the incident happened remained close. The incident will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, Bouillon said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton
