Student poets launch the 30th year of 'The Writers Block'

Gloucester’s John Ronan will celebrate the 30th year of “The Writer’s Block with John J. Ronan,” when the new season kicks off Thursday, presented by 1623 Studios.
The award-winning cable television production is among the oldest, continuously running public access shows in New England. It is also a winner of First Prize for an Educational Program from the New England Cable Television Association.
The anniversary season starts with a celebration of the student-poet winners of this spring’s Poetry Without Paper contest, sponsored by the Gloucester Lyceum. Students from elementary, middle, and high school will read and discuss their poems.
The program airs Thursday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m. on channel 12, and will be repeated a week later on Oct. 10.
The entire year of “The Writer’s Block” will feature a special line-up and finish in spring of 2020 with a live program.
Ronan, producer and host of “The Writer’s Block,” is a former Gloucester poet laureate and a National Endowment for the Arts Fellow in poetry. His most recent book, “Taking the Train of Singularity South from Midtown,” was published in 2017.
“1623 Studios is a dynamic force for culture on the cape and we are proud of ‘The Writer’s Block’ record,” Ronan said
“This 30th year is a real milestone, a long run in any market, at any level. This will be a year to remember.”
More information is available by visiting theRonan.org.
