Students back at Essex Tech

DANVERS — Students returned to class at Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School for the first time since March on Wednesday.
"Our administrative team, faculty and staff have worked tremendously hard to be able to safely welcome students back through our hybrid learning model," Superintendent Heidi Riccio said. "The in-person component of agricultural and technical learning in particular is unparalleled, and we're thankful we are able to safely allow students to continue their education in their programs in the building."
The district is pursuing a hybrid learning model where students are separated into two groups, which will allow for approximately 50% of the students to be in the building at any given time on an alternating schedule.
Students are grouped into cohorts for their academic courses, and resuming their career and technical education through their shops. They are following a two-week rotating schedule for in-person and remote learning for both academic and vocational classes.
Students, faculty and staff are required to wear masks at all times during in-person learning, with mask breaks incorporated throughout the day. Six feet of physical distance also is required in the building, including in classroom and shop spaces.
The district has also made hand washing and sanitizing stations available throughout the facility, and outdoor classroom spaces are being used whenever possible.