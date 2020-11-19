Gloucester High School recognized its best and brightest this week with special ceremonies at the school.
Members of the Classes of 2021 to 2024 were awarded the Sawyer Medal. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the awards were handed out during two ceremonies, on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, without the students' families in attendance in order to follow safety protocols. The school had the ceremonies videotaped for the families to watch at home.
For the Sawyer Medal, the boy and girl with top grades from each of the senior and junior classes and the top five students in the sophomore and freshman classes are selected. The rating is based on their cumulative grade-point averages from the previous year and recipients cannot have won in the past.
Awarded the medals were:
Class of 2021: Catherine Elisabeth Canavan-Dysthe and Ivan Gordon Demarjian
Class of 2022: Andrew Owen Arabian Coelho and Isabelle Lynn Nixon
Class of 2023: Sean Allen Bergin, Baret Dewsnap Buckley, Deston Hugh Cauthers, Marguerite Sandra Sperry and Grace Effegenia Topouzoglou.
Class of 2024: Malia Rose Andrews, Samuel James Cook, Thea Anne Cunningham, Zoey Milena Jackman, Brooke Abigail McNiff, Caitlyn Jean Muniz, Yashvi S. Patel, April Isabel Smith, Seville Tran-Harrison and Finnian William Wall.
Samuel Sawyer, after whom the award is named, gave much of himself and his earnings toward promoting education in Gloucester.
The award is a more than 140-year-old tradition.
Sawyer, born in Gloucester in 1815, donated the bell and clock at City Hall, built a public library in an old home, and left more than 700 acres of land to the city — now called Ravenswood Park — after his death in 1899. Sawyer Free Library bears his name.
In his will, he left his business earnings in a foundation to bestow medals of recognition on the brightest students in Gloucester.