Representatives of 75 institutions of higher learning and 50 businesses will be on hand Wednesday at the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce's sixth annual Cape Ann Career and College Fair.
All local high school students are invited to attend, especially those from Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester Essex and Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical high schools.
The fair will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 11 at the Benjamin A. Smith Field House at Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road. The event is free.
Also on hand will be representatives of the armed forces and industry that do not require college degrees.
Many of the businesses and non-profit organizations will have information on available internships and community service opportunities, according to the chamber.
The fair is sponsored by the chamber's Business & Professional Educators Network: the Business Education Collaborative.
