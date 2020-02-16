 Students may have to walk due to driver shortage   . 

Some students of Beeman Memorial Elementary and O'Maley Innovation Middle schools may have to walk or take public transportation to class after school vacation week.
Gloucester Public Schools will be down to 11 bus drivers after one, in charge of route four through West Gloucester, retired Friday as the February school break began.
School Transportation Department Director Kathleen Verga would not disclose the name of the retiring driver Friday afternoon.
A smaller number of bus drivers means that a selection of the approximately 80 students that ride on the public schools' bus route four and who live inside a 2-mile radius of their school will have to find alternative modes of transportation to class. By law, public schools are required to provide transportation to kindergartners through sixth-graders who live outside a two-mile radius of their attended school.
"They (Transportation Department) have been working long and hard to figure out how they can minimize the issue," Superintendent Dr. Richard Safier said.
Verga said on Friday that she would be contacting affected families over the weekend.
It will be all hands on deck come Feb. 24, after the spring break, as the Transportation Department collaborates with CATA and other organizations to provide transportation to and from school.
"We have a solution in place," Verga assured.
When asked how students who live inside a 2-mile radius will get to their schools, Verga declined to comment Friday before parents were notified.
"This drivers shortage is extremely serious and this is worse than we have ever had it," Verga said. "It is unfortunate and I know that parents are not going to be happy."
'No bus for you'
School Committee members agree.
Chairman Jonathan Pope addressed the lack of trained public school drivers as a crisis when the committee met Thursday.
"We do not have enough drivers," Pope said. "We will be starting after vacation without the capacity to transport all the kids that we are transporting."
Committee member Joel Favazza wondered if former drivers might consider coming out of retirement to help as children need to get to school.
"It is very disappointing to hear that the solution sounds like we are going to have to tell people, 'Sorry, there isn't going to be a bus for you," Favazza said.
In the early 2000s, when Gloucester shuttled students from Manchester Essex Regional and Rockport schools, Verga explained that her department had 36 drivers.
"I am now down to 11," she said, explaining that her team of drivers has been growing smaller steadily over the years — losing nine drivers in three years — and that the problem is not just in Gloucester.
She listed the public schools in Beverly, Salem, Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, and Rockport as others that have experienced driver shortages.
"We always try to help each other out, but everybody is in the same position," Verga said.
'The perfect job'
The reason why bus drivers across Cape Ann and the North Shore are becoming scarcer? A good economy.
"If the economy is good, people can get better paying jobs that aren't split shifts and aren't only 20 hours a week," Verga said. "If the economy goes bad, we see more drivers because we always need drivers."
Verga has posted the job listing on multiple websites, all outlining what the job would entail.
According to the online hiring database Indeed.com, the Gloucester public school bus driver is "responsible for operating a school bus and transporting school-aged children and other authorized personnel safely and efficiently over specified routes to and from schools and various activities. Position conducts pre- and post-trip inspections; observes safety regulations and policies; enforces student discipline on the bus; and performs related work. Ability to perform any other related duties assigned by the Director of Transportation or other appropriate Administrator."
The schools' Transportation Department will be paying new drivers $15 an hour to participate in a 60 hours of training.
As she looks for new hires, Verga is hoping that a younger demographic will consider applying.
"My fleet is aging. A lot of us are in our 50s and 60s," Verga said of Gloucester's school bus drivers. "We need young blood."
Police and Fire personnel are also being encouraged to apply for the positions.
Having started driving school buses shortly after giving birth to her son, Verga hopes that other mothers will consider doing the same.
"It is a perfect job for mothers," she explained. "You have the same schedule as your children in school. If there is a snow day, you don't have to worry about child care and you don't have to work summers if you don't want to."
Applications to be a bus driver can be found on indeed.com at https://g.co/kgs/XCeH8G or by contacting Verga at kverga@gloucesterschools.com.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.