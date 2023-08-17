ROCKPORT — When students of the Rockport Schools’ Music Department traveled to Italy this spring, they had a rare opportunity to perform deep in the famed marble mines of Carrara.
Segments of the trip are part of the now available 6-minute music video “Of Sea and Stone,” taking the viewer from the mines of Carrara to the granite quarries of Cape Ann, both venues where the students performed.
The students spent six weeks between April and June recording their parts for the music while the video was being pieced together. Students took field trips to Halibut Point and Thacher Island to capture video. Gloucester musician Chris Baum assisted with the recording process and created the final audio mix, which incorporated more than 250 recorded audio tracks. MassArt professor Eric Freeman, of Gloucester, assisted with the video editing.
In April, 46 students from the Rockport High School band, chorus and orchestra, along with eight staff members, traveled to Italy for a concert tour that included performances in Castelnuovo di Garfagnana (near Lucca) in Orvieto, and in Rome. Members of the chorus also sang Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. Students took workshops with master musicians in Cremona and visited many of the major cultural sites around the country.
But most unique was the opportunity to make music deep inside the caverns of Carrara’s still-active marble quarries, where Michelangelo learned to cut stone, said Nathan Cohen, Rockport Public Schools’ orchestra director.
“We were still in the (COVID-19) pandemic when we started planning,” he said. “There was a parallel for our students, whose potential seemed frozen for a time by the conditions of the pandemic, waiting to be chiseled free. We realized that we could schedule the students to see the marble quarries the day before seeing Michelangelo’s David, and we wanted to try to expand on that thread. There was something powerful about the idea of sculpture waiting to be revealed from a solid block of marble, and that resonated with the feeling of school during the pandemic.”
That was the starting point of plans to commission Massachusetts composer Steve Snowden to create a piece for the students, drawing on their ideas to steer its direction. The Educational Foundation for Rockport funded the involvement of Snowden, who came to the schools to write the music for band, chorus and orchestra students. The final product is the music video showcasing Snowden’s music performed by Rockport students, filmed both in Italy and Cape Ann.
Snowden, who lives in Pepperell, was described as “the most wildly intriguing sight and sound I have experienced at a concert” by The Boston Musical Intelligencer. A former Fulbright Scholar in Portugal, he has worked as a visiting professor and composer-in-residence at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and is the co-founder and director of the Fast Forward Austin Music Festival.
“One really special aspect of this project was having the opportunity to include the students in the composition process,” said Snowden. “We brainstormed potential concepts for the project as well as different musical styles and elements that could be incorporated. I was blown away by their creativity and the wide variety of ideas that they came up with.
“These interactions helped me to better understand what could really resonate with these young musicians. It also gave me the opportunity to show them some of the inner workings of the composition process and emphasize that composing for orchestras, bands, and choirs is still very much a living, breathing art form.”
These discussions inspired Snowden to compose music that reflected the natural beauty of Rockport and Carrara, Italy, and that is evident in the music video.
Five students volunteered to meet weekly after school with Cohen to develop the storyboard for the final music video, using a digital draft of the music that Snowden shared to plan out the video shot by shot.
Student Mari Penaloza said the overall experience was helpful in teaching her how to collaborate with other people.
“At first, we all had our own ideas, and tried to fit them all into a narrative, but we soon found out that we were over-complicating it. We then switched to a different approach of trying to limit ourselves to one broad idea that we would connect everything with,” said Penaloza.
Cohen said the final product may be viewed as abstract and has space for varied interpretation.
“The concept draws on the connection between the granite quarries of Cape Ann, the marble quarries of Italy and the fleeting nature of human life in contrast to the enduring nature of the things we build from the land where we live,” said Cohen. “The video hints at portals and time travel, as if the students are peering back at the roots of classical music and art and joining in that ancient song.”
Snowden’s piece had pitches and rhythms for the chorus to sing, but no words. But in conversation with Snowden, words written by Michelangelo (1475-1564) in the poem “On the Brink of Death” were added: “Now hath my life across a stormy sea, like a frail bark, reached that wide port where all are bidden.”
“All life exists on the brink of death,” said Cohen. “It’s part of what makes our time so precious. When we found that poem, it seemed to fit the theme perfectly, especially coming from the pen of Michelangelo himself.”
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.