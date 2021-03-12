SALEM — Students at Salem State University have gathered hundreds of signatures of support as they protest planned furloughs for their professors this spring.
More than 300 university faculty and librarians in Salem State’s chapter of the Massachusetts State College Association (MSCA) have been told by administrators that they will be on furlough next week, March 14 to 20, and the week after commencement, May 23 to 29. The furlough comes amid an ongoing labor dispute between university leaders and the MSCA.
A Change.org petition, “Stop the Furloughs,” was created on Monday and as of Thursday afternoon had recorded more than 700 signatures, with a goal of reaching 1,000. A small group of students, with about 12 hours advance warning, also gathered for a march at the campus Thursday.
“We were just in a Zoom class with our professor, and he was crying. Everyone is stressed,” said J. Lyons, a 22-year-old music major and organizer for the march. “Especially in the time frame they were told they should be doing this furlough, and how much time they had to prepare for it... And it isn’t just an event that happens in a vacuum. It has to do with a lot of the other decisions the current administration has been making.
“It’s the whole gutting of what makes Salem State... Salem State,” Lyons said. “You know?”
Thea Thomaseth, a 24-year-old political science senior and organizer of the Change.org petition, said the student response “shows that people care about this issue. It’s the right issue to care about, and hopefully it’ll mean something.”
The students’ support comes as the situation between faculty and administrators intensifies.
By now, the university’s other unionized employees and non-union personnel have already taken the bulk of their furlough ahead of spring break. MSCA faculty have held out up to this point, however. Beginning with a labor dispute that they lost and appealed in January, they’ve challenged the legitimacy of the furlough, which comes amid initial fears of a budget deficit but which ended in a surplus. Additionally, millions in federal aid are possible from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill President Joe Biden signed Thursday.
An open letter to Salem State President John Keenan this week — which was signed by more than 40 members of the university community, mostly faculty — claims the furloughs will jeopardize federal relief aid. The letter calls attention to section 315 of the CARES II Act, which says employers must continue to pay their employees during any disruptions related to coronavirus. The letter says Salem State received $10 million from that bill, which accounts for most of the $14.5 million surplus. The MSCA furlough is expected to make up about $1.5 million of that surplus.
“These furloughs will compromise students’ education, prevent course planning, research, grading, and advising,” the letter reads. “They also may violate Sec. 315 of the CARES II Act.”
Salem State spokesperson Nicole Giambusso, in a statement, said the university is “confident that it is acting in compliance with the law.” She said it’s also unclear how much more cash the university could get from the new rescue package, although unofficial estimates suggest the university could be due another $10 million at least.
Calling the package’s passage a “developing situation,” she said it’s “too soon to have a full picture of what the university will receive and how it can be spent, as we still await guidelines related to how the university can utilize the second round of federal relief funding.”
Keenan has defended his plan for the university’s current surplus, saying it will help offset two years of projected deficits totaling about $20 million, beyond the current fiscal year.
“In your household, if you’re seeing a decline in income the next two to three years, it wouldn’t make sense to spend your savings this year,” Keenan said this week.
Daniel Mulcare, chairperson of Salem State’s political science department, said Thursday he’s skeptical that furloughs won’t affect federal aid.
“They’re saying they’re within the law. The way I read the law is if you can make payroll, you shouldn’t furlough,” Mulcare said. “Putting faculty on furlough today for a crisis that’s going to happen in two years is irresponsible.”
Students on Thursday expressed similar sentiments.
“Especially when you’ve got all this extra money, it’s completely unnecessary,” Thomaseth said. “It’s an overreach. I think they might do it again if they’re doing it now. It’s just disrespectful, and I don’t like it.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.