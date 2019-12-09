As the nation divides on the topic of guns, a local voter registration organization and group of curious students are creating a space of dialogue for all.
The League of Women Voters (LWV) of Cape Ann and student volunteers from Gloucester High School are teaming up to host a forum on the topic of guns this Saturday, Dec. 14
"The purpose of the forum is education and a peaceful exchange of ideas via listening to folks with whom we might disagree to better understand different viewpoints and to find if common ground exists," said LWV Cape Ann President Hannah Kimberley.
The morning event will include presentations from panelists Jim Wallace, president of the Massachusetts Gun Owner's Action League; attorney Mark Nestor, a decorated Vietnam veteran and commander of Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 in Gloucester; and Gloucester resident Gregory Gibson, author of “Gone Boy,” which focuses on his coming to grips with his son Galen's death in a 1992 school shooting at Bard College at Simon's Rock in the Berkshires.
John Bell, a former Gloucester mayor and U.S. Army officer, will moderate the discussion, fielding questions and comments from audience members.
The LWV of Cape Ann received a $300 grant from the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts for the forum.
In preparation for the discussion, which is scheduled to take place at Gloucester High from 10 to 11:30 a.m., students have been researching, formulating questions, and creating publicity for the event.
"It is good for the students to see these big issues that have such strong components on both sides," said Phil Cook, a history teacher at the school.
Olivia Hogan-Lopez, 15, Gloucester, explained that the preparation for the forum has been informative.
The Gloucester High sophomore believes that the city is very biased towards guns and the opportunity to create a platform for a variety of voices is exciting.
"It is nice to hear different opinions and their experience regarding guns," Hogan-Lopez said. "This topic is very interesting and I think it is a great opportunity."
Andrew Coelho, 15, Gloucester, agreed with his peer.
"I think it is important to see something like this happening in our community and having an experience of being able to see both sides," Coelho said.
"I think it is pretty cool," Coelho added.
With a daughter participating in the preparation of the forum, Gloucester High's Principal James Cook is excited for the school to be engaging in the idea of civil dialogue.
"We hope for this forum to be one example of civil dialogue that students can see as they promote it and as they do their own," Cook said.
This forum will be the third time that Gloucester High students have volunteered with LWV of Cape Ann as they have hosted forums discussing the ballot questions in 2016 and the local elections in 2017.
"It has been one of the priorities of my time as principal to work with our social studies department to find opportunity such as this for civic engagement," James Cook said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-338-2527 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
IF YOU GO
What: A public forum with three panelists to discuss the topic of guns from different perspectives.
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.