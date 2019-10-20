Downtown Gloucester is about to see a lot of action as new lights and cameras move to Pleasant Street
“We are a community center at heart,” said 1623 Studio’s Executive Director Erich Archer. “It just makes sense to be in the center of the community.”
1623 Studios, the Cape Ann Regional Television Access Corporation, is moving to 11 Pleasant St. in late November to be closer to the community that its serves.
Archer explained that 1623 Studios’ current address at 38 Blackburn Center in the Blackburn Industrial Park limits staffers’ interaction with the general public because it is not easily visible and is difficult to reach for those without transportation.
“We would like to have much more community engagement than we do,” Archer said. “Our current location makes that a bit challenging.”
1623 Studios is a nonprofit creative agency and community media center that produces community programming for the communities of Cape Ann: Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Essex.
As excited as he is to be moving to a new space, Archer said he’s hopeful for continued and increased collaboration with community members such as Gloucester’s City Hall, Gloucester Education Foundation, and the Cape Ann Museum.
“We’re very excited about all of our creative neighbors,” Archer said. “The potential for collaboration is incredible.”
For more than 10 years, 1623 Studios and the Cape Ann Museum have worked together in promoting the history of Cape Ann.
“They have helped us spread the word about what we are doing,” said Courtney Richardson, the museum’s director of education and public programs. “They have helped us communicate with the greater community.”
This communication includes hosting interviews in the studios with the museum’s curators, filming lectures, and filming various members of the museum’s staff to promote programs.
1623’s new location, which will be located under the MAGMA Dance School in Brown’s Mall, will include three new studios and new equipment for all three.
Two studios will be at the front of the building with a street view which “community members are welcome to use for podcasts and social media content creation,” said Archer.
The first of the two, Studio A, will have a connected system of point and shoot cameras that will enable recording and live streaming of meetings, conversations, presentations, and reporting.
The second, Studio B, will have a control station for multi-cam switching between the four, mounted PTZ cameras. In addition, the studio will have professional lighting.
The third studio, Studio C, will seat 25 to 30 audience members as the 1623 Studio plans to host TedTalks with Q&A-styled events in the larger space. The back room studio will have four state-of-the-art mounted cameras, a professional ceiling-mounted lighting grid, a control room, and projection screening.
“We hope to be a communication hub for the region with lots of members creating content and contributing in all sorts of exciting ways,” said Archer.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-338-2527 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
