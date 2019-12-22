Monday, Dec. 23
Channel 12
Midnight: Short and Sweet
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Beauport Hotel
11 a.m.: Allen Estes Christmas Special
Noon: Democracy Now
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony Holiday Pops
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Allen Estes Christmas Special
10:30 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
Channel 20
9 a.m.: MERHS Field Hockey vs. Pentucket
7 p.m.: MERHS Boys Soccer vs. Hamilton-Wenham
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Writer’s Block
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony Holiday Pops
10 a.m.: Allen Estes Christmas Special
11 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Beauport Hotel
Noon: Democracy Now
1 p.m.: Short and Sweet
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
9 p.m.: Allen Estes Christmas Special
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony Holiday Pops
Channel 20
9 a.m.: GHS Girls Soccer vs. Winthrop
1 p.m.: RHS Girls Soccer vs. Ipswich
5 p.m.: RHS Field Hockey vs. Georgetown
7 p.m.: RHS Boys Soccer vs. Georgetown
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Derby Street Variety
9:30 a.m.: New Englanders
10 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show
10:30 a.m.: Eckankar
11:30 a.m.: Learning the Bible
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Channel 12
Midnight: Short and Sweet
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony Holiday Pops
11 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Beauport Hotel
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
6 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony Holiday Pops
7:30 p.m.: Allen Estes Christmas Special
8:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Beauport Hotel
10 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony Holiday Pops
11:30 p.m.: Global 3000
Channel 20
9 a.m.: GHS Girls Soccer vs. Lynn English
3 p.m.: Judah’s Roar
7 p.m.: GHS Boys Soccer vs. Swampscott
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh
Thursday, Dec. 26
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Writer’s Block
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet
9:30 a.m.: Global 3000
10 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Cape Ann Animal Aid
Noon: Democracy Now
1 p.m.: Short and Sweet
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: Homer’s Wine-Dark Seas
Channel 20
Thursday, December 26, 2019
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
5 p.m.: GHS Boys Soccer vs. Swampscott
7 p.m.: RHS Girls Soccer vd. Hamilton-Wenham
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
3:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible
4:30 p.m.: Eckankar
5 p.m.: Derby Street Variety
5:30 p.m.: New Englanders
6 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show
7:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
Friday, Dec. 27
Channel 12
Midnight: Short and Sweet
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Vaping and Adolescents
10:30 a.m.: Fish Tales- OMG
11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show
Noon: Science360
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet
10:30 p.m.: Freda World Music Concerts
Channel 20
9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar
Noon: RHS Girls Soccer v. Hamilton-Wenham
5 p.m.: MERHS Field Hockey v. Ipswich
7 p.m.: GHS Girls Soccer v. Lynn English
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
Saturday, Dec. 28
Channel 12
Midnight: Good News
12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
4 a.m.: Writer’s Block
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
5:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
7 a.m.: Smart Boating
7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet
9:30 a.m.: Global 3000
10 a.m.: Fish Tales- Radio Days
Noon: Science360
1 p.m.: Short and Sweet
2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
3 p.m.: Smart Boating
3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
4:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
6:30 p.m.: Good News
7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
8 p.m.: Writer’s Block
8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
10 p.m.: Nicki Talks
10:30 p.m.: Boston Business Journal- Local Business Leaders
11:30 p.m.: Discovering the Nature on Cape Ann
Channel 20
9 a.m.: MERHS Field Hockey vs. Pentucket
Noon: Judah’s Roar
2 p.m.: MERHS Boys Soccer vs. Hamilton-Wenham
6 p.m.: RHS Girls Soccer vs. Hamilton-Wenham
8 p.m.: MERHS Field Hockey v. Ipswich
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
5 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
Sunday, Dec. 29
Channel 12
Midnight: Short and Sweet
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Boston Business Journal - Local Business Leaders
11 a.m.: Quarry Dance 8
Noon: Science360
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet
10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Cape Ann Animal Aid
Channel 20
9 a.m.: GHS Girls Soccer vs. Winthrop
1 p.m.: RHS Girls Soccer vs. Ipswich
5 p.m.: RHS Field Hockey vs. Georgetown
8 p.m.: RHS Boys Soccer vs. Georgetown
9 a.m.: MERHS Field Hockey vs. Pentucket
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
1 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
5 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
Sunday, Dec. 29
Channel 12
Midnight: Short and Sweet
1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann
1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report
2 a.m.: Smart Boating
2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue
3:30 a.m.: Scoop Manchester
4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
5 a.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks
7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery
7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
9 a.m.: Good News
9:30 a.m.: Boston Business Journal - Local Business Leaders
11 a.m.: Quarry Dance 8
Noon: Science360
1 p.m.: Good News
1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age
2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well
2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo
3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery
3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks
4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings
5 p.m.: Writer’s Block
5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack
6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes
6:30 p.m.: Scoop Manchester
7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue
7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner
8 p.m.: Smart Boating
8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report
9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann
9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet
10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Cape Ann Animal Aid
Channel 20
9 a.m.: GHS Girls Soccer vs. Winthrop
1 p.m.: RHS Girls Soccer vs. Ipswich
5 p.m.: RHS Field Hockey vs. Georgetown
8 p.m.: RHS Boys Soccer vs. Georgetown
9 a.m.: MERHS Field Hockey vs. Pentucket
Channel 67
9 a.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
7 p.m.: Cape Ann Symphony
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.