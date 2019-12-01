Monday, Dec. 2

Channel 12     ­                                 

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Homer’s Wine-Dark Seas

11 a.m.: Fish Tales- I Am More

Noon: Science360

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet

10:30 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

Channel 20

9 a.m.: GHS Girls Soccer v. Lynn English

6 p.m.: Sawyer Medal Awards

6:30 p.m.: GHS Football v. Danvers- Thanksgiving Game

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Rockport Planning Board- Nov. 21

7:30 p.m.: Essex Town Meeting- Nov. 18

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Channel 12            

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet

9:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Divas

11 a.m.: Now We’re Here- LIVE- Cape Ann Animal Aid

1 p.m.: Short and Sweet

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age 

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Fish Tales- Birth

11:30 p.m.: Science360

Channel 20       

9 a.m.: GHS Football v. Danvers- Thanksgiving Game

5 p.m.: MERHS Boys Soccer v. Hamilton-Wenham

7 p.m.: Gloucester City Council-

wednesday, Dec. 4

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Derby Street Variety     

9:30 a.m.: New Englanders

10 a.m.: Let’s Visit Show

10:30 a.m.: Eckankar

11:30 a.m.: Learning the Bible

6 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- live

Channel 12                                   

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Cape Ann Animal Aid

11 a.m.: Discovering the Nature on Cape Ann

11:30 a.m.: Chico & the Bman Show

Noon: Science360

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

6 p.m.: Cape Ann Tai Chi- seated & standing Tia Chi practice

6:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Divas

8 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Cape Ann Animal Aid

9:30 p.m.: Quarry Dance 8                        

9:30 p.m.: Fish Tales OMG

10:30 p.m.: Joan of Arc and Dr. Dark in Bedla.m.:’s Park

11:30 p.m.: Global 3000    

Channel 20

9 a.m.: Gloucester City Council- Nov. 26

3 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

7 p.m.: Sawyer Medal Awards

7:30 p.m.: RHS Girls Soccer vs. Ipswich

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Manchester Town Mtg- Nov. 19

7:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Nov. 2

10:30 p.m.: House of Yahweh                                

Thursday, Dec. 5 

Channel 12                

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: Fish  

Noon: Science360

1 p.m.: Short and Sweet

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Tai Chi- seated & standing Tia Chi practice

11 p.m.: Quarry Dance 8

Channel 20                 

9 a.m.: GHS Football v. Danvers- Thanksgiving Ga.m.:e

4 p.m.: Sawyer Medal Awards

7 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Dec. 2

Channel 67                  

9 a.m.: Essex Town Meeting- Nov. 18

3:30 p.m.: Learning the Bible

4:30 p.m.: Eckankar

5 p.m.: Derby Street Variety     

5:30 p.m.: New Englanders

6 p.m.: Let’s Visit Show

7:30 p.m.: Rockport Planning Board- Live                                     

Friday, Dec. 6   

Channel 12                                           

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Quarry Dance 8

10:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Cape Ann Animal Aid

Noon: Science360

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet

10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Cape Ann Animal Aid

Channel 20                                 

9 a.m.: Judah’s Roar

5 p.m.: RHS Boys Soccer v. Georgetown

7 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Dec. 3

11:30 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Dec. 3

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Dec. 2

7 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee- Dec. 3

11:30 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Dec. 2  

Saturday, Dec. 7                                   

Channel 12                                        

Midnight: Good News

12:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

1 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

1:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

2 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

2:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

3 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

4 a.m.: Writer’s Block

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

5:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

6 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

6:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

7 a.m.: Smart Boating

7:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

8 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

8:30 a.m.: Short and Sweet

9:30 a.m.: Global 3000

10 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Cape Ann Animal Aid

11:30 a.m.: National Gallery of Art Series

Noon: Science360

1 p.m.: Short and Sweet

2 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

2:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

3 p.m.: Smart Boating

3:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

4 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

4:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

5 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

5:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

6 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

8 p.m.: Writer’s Block

8:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

9 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

9:30 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

10 p.m.: Nicki Talks

10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Cape Ann Animal Aid

Channel 20                  

9 a.m.: Gloucester School Committee- Dec. 3

1 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Nov. 26

5 p.m.: GHS Football v. Danvers- Thanksgiving Ga.m.:e

11:30 p.m.: Gloucester City Council- Nov. 26

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Manchester Essex Regional School Committee- Dec. 3

1 p.m.: Rockport Planning Board- Dec. 4

5 p.m.: Manchester Selectmen- Dec. 2

11:30 p.m.: Rockport Planning Board- Dec. 4

Sunday, Dec. 8                                                    

Channel 12

Midnight: Short and Sweet

1 a.m.: Love Cape Ann

1:30 a.m.: Cape Ann Report

2 a.m.: Smart Boating

2:30 a.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

3 a.m.: Democratic Dialogue

3:30 a.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

4 a.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

4:30 a.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

5 a.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

6:30 a.m.: Nicki Talks

7 a.m.: Appreciative Recovery

7:30 a.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

8 a.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

8:30 a.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

9 a.m.: Good News

9:30 a.m.: Now We’re Here- Cape Ann Animal Aid

11 a.m.: Chefs’Table Series

Noon: Science360

1 p.m.: Good News

1:30 p.m.: Rose Baker’s Unleash the Power of Age

2 p.m.: Living Wisely~Aging Well

2:30 p.m.: Taking Care of You with Mrs. Magoo

3 p.m.: Appreciative Recovery

3:30 p.m.: Nicki Talks

4 p.m.: Marjohn’s Musings

5 p.m.: Writer’s Block

5:30 p.m.: Gloucester Chicken Shack

6 p.m.: Local Music Seen with Allen Estes

6:30 p.m.: Fearless Art Cape Ann

7 p.m.: Democratic Dialogue

7:30 p.m.: Superintendent’s Corner

8 p.m.: Smart Boating

8:30 p.m.: Cape Ann Report

9 p.m.: Love Cape Ann

9:30 p.m.: Short and Sweet

10:30 p.m.: Now We’re Here- Cape Ann Animal Aid

Channel 20

9 a.m.: GHS Football v. Danvers- Thanksgiving Ga.m.:e

Noon: Judah’s Roar

2 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Dec. 3

5:30 p.m.: Sawyer Medal Awards

6 p.m.: GHS Football v. Danvers- Thanksgiving Ga.m.:e

11:30 p.m.: Rockport Selectmen- Dec. 3

Channel 67

9 a.m.: Manchester Town Mtg- Nov. 19

3:30 p.m.: Essex Town Meeting- Nov. 18

6 p.m.: Manchester Town Mtg- Nov. 19

* schedule subject to change

Note: For coverage of meetings and other events added after press time, please check www.1623Studios.org

Tags

Recommended for you